Two local men—one in his 40s and the other in his 70s—died over the weekend from COVID-19.
The deaths, reported on Monday, were of a Fauquier County resident and for the first time, a Madison County resident.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports seven total deaths in the past two months from the novel coronavirus. Most of the other victims were men in their 80s.
One local woman has died from the contagious respiratory illness.
As of Monday, the Health District reported 397 cases of COVID-19. Culpeper continued to lead the area with 196 cases; there were 140 in Fauquier, 16 in Madison, 39 in Orange and six in Rappahannock.
All of the five counties saw increases in cases over the weekend, and more people have been hospitalized. Monday’s case total is a nearly 60 percent increase over last Monday’s total.
Statewide as of Monday, 684 Virginians had died from COVID-19 and 2,700 were hospitalized. There were 19,492 total reported cases in Virginia and more than 111,000 people had been tested.
