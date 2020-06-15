Culpeper Police are seeking to identify two female suspects involved in a reported hit-in-run vehicle crash June 6 in a convenience store parking lot in town.
The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. outside a 7-Eleven in the 800 block of North Main St. Both females were seen in a black Toyota sedan, with unknown Virginia tags, backing into the front passenger side of a vehicle. The Toyota could have rear damage.
Police described suspect one as being of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, in her late 20s or early 30s with long dark hair and wearing a white pullover shirt, black pants, white sneakers and carrying a multi-colored blue and white handbag.
Police described suspect two as being of Hispanic or Middle Eastern descent, in her late 20s or early 30s with dark hair and wearing a black dress while carrying a white shoulder handbag.
Anyone with information on this reported hit and run is asked to contact Culpeper Police Officer C. Hankey at 540/229-8465 or chankey@culpeperva.gov, reference 2006-0039.
