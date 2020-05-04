Two Culpeper Police officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after being exposed last week to a domestic violence suspect who has the highly contagious respiratory illness.
The two police officers started showing symptoms on May 2 and are currently being quarantined at home, according to a news release on Monday from Culpeper Police Maj. Chris Settle.
In the early morning hours of April 28, the two officers and another officer responded to a call for domestic violence assault in progress in the town of Culpeper. Officers arrived to hear the woman screaming from inside the residence.
Upon entering the house, they encountered a man assaulting a woman, according to police.
When officers attempted to arrest the man, he reportedly ignored verbal commands and resisted arrest. The three officers had to go “hands on” with the subject to get him into custody, Settle said.
Once in custody, the man was taken to the Culpeper County Jail on West Cameron Street, where he was medically screened for COVID-19 in a triage tent across from the jail. Based upon the screening, the man was taken to NOVANT UVA Culpeper Medical Center, where he tested positive for COVID-19, police said.
The suspect was then transferred to the Culpeper County Jail. The man was served with a protective order for no contact with the victim and was banned from the residence.
Later on April 28, a bond hearing was held for the subject in Culpeper Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court. The man was subsequently released from custody on an unsecured bond and referred to pre-trial services.
The suspect has twice been deported from the United States, according to police, citing information from U.S. Customs and Enforcement.
It is the policy of the Culpeper Police Department that all officers and civilian employees wear personal protective equipment when dealing with the public.
But because the April 28 call was an active assault and battery when officers arrived, they were not wearing PPE in the house, according to Settle. The third officer is currently under precautionary quarantine and had not shown any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 as of Monday.
“Officers, deputies, paramedics and firefighters are being called every day to people’s houses, into businesses, and other locations not knowing of the dangers that may exist, including COVID-19,” Police Chief Chris Jenkins said in a statement. “These officers responded to a violent crime and had no idea that their lives would change in an instant just by doing their jobs and protecting a victim against her assailant.”
Jenkins said he cannot imagine the anxiety and stress the officers are enduring being isolated from friends and family.
He added, “And not knowing what’s to come for the next several weeks due to all unknowns of this pandemic. However, the suspect who gave them this virus continues to roam the streets potentially infecting many other people in our community,” Jenkins said.
The Culpeper Police Department currently has an additional officer in quarantine due to direct exposure of COVID-19. The Culpeper Police Department will continue to monitor all four officers and provide them with support, such as providing PPE to family members, the release stated.
“We expect all of these officers to be quarantined for the next several weeks and contingency planning is continuing. We will welcome all officers back to full duty once they receive medical clearance,” Settle said in the release.
The suspect’s name and the officers’ names will not be released due to medical privacy, the PD said.
Services to Abused Families Inc. continues to provide the victim with resources in this case.
“The reality of this pandemic, we are only a couple calls of service away from this happening to several other officers and we have got to be ready,” Chief Jenkins said. “We will continue to encourage everyone to follow CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines and maintain social distancing.”
In a statement on Monday afternoon, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said, “We pray for a speedy recovery for the town police officers infected last week as we continue to partner with our brothers and sisters in blue to protect our town.”
Jenkins, Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther and Culpeper County Pretrial Director Andrew Lawson did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.