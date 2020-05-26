The Windmore Foundation for the Arts awarded scholarships to two local high school students on Friday, May 8, they announced in a news release.
Since 2001 Windmore has awarded such scholarships to area students who have an interest in majoring and pursuing a career in the fine arts.
Eastern View High School graduate Sarah Stewart was one recipient. In addition to being an All-A Honor Roll student and vice president of the National Honor Society, Stewart participated in fifteen plays and musicals, playing a leading role in many. Stewart was named the VHSL Best Lead Actress in the region.
Stewart also served as an assistant soccer coach for the Culpeper Soccer Association and was Bible study leader for the Culpeper United Methodist Church. She plans to study musical theater and acting at George Mason University, where she was accepted to start school in the fall. Stewart hopes to perform professionally.
Ben Kinsey Giles, a graduate of Rappahannock County High School, was awarded the other scholarship. Giles was a member and a leader in the school’s marching band, jazz band and concert band, and was a supporter of school musicals and plays. Giles performed in many school events, wrote and performed his own music, and started two bands.
One of Giles’ extra-curricular activities was his involvement in the Boy Scouts of America for 12 years. While a scout, Giles supported the community in many events and earned his Eagle Scout Award. Giles plans to pursue a degree in music education at Lord Fairfax Community College, after which he hopes to write and produce music.
The foundation’s scholarship fund was organized to honor Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane.
Skelton, a local artist and educator who was a founder of Windmore, died in 1999. In 1944 Skelton became a senior research analyst for the Military Intelligence Division of the War Department at the Pentagon, and volunteered in 1947 with the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives program in Wiesbaden, Germany. After a long career in art education, Skelton devoted her later years to fostering the arts in Culpeper County, including continuing to produce works of art herself.
Lane, who died in 2010, came to art after a 40-year career as a nurse and a place in “Who’s Who in American Nursing,” working in addition to Culpeper and Fauquier hospitals. She was an occupational health nurse for Southland, GM Power Train, the Department of Corrections at Camp 11, and Coffeewood Correctional Center. After her retirement, Lane was a member of Brushstrokes Gallery of Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts, Wide River Gallery in Colonial Beach, and displayed her artwork at many Virginia galleries, including Village Frame and Gallery, the Culpeper Depot and Library, the Wilderness Library and her home gallery. Lane served on a number of arts boards and councils throughout the region.
Skelton and Lane were long-time members of Windmore and, after they died, their families donated art to Windmore. When the paintings were sold, the money was used for the scholarship fund.
Windmore Foundation is proud to support these two 2020 students in their future Fine Arts’ endeavors, the news release stated.
