WASHINGTON—After pockets of the United States descended into chaos—after another day of protests over the death of yet another black man in police custody led to another night of fire and fury—President Donald Trump urged the nation’s governors to use force and take back the streets.
During a conference call Monday, Trump berated the state leaders, calling them “weak,” and urged them to “dominate” protesters, according to officials familiar with the president’s remarks. The conference call followed another turbulent night across the nation, as protests that began peacefully exploded into mayhem.
Demonstrators clashed with police outside the White House for a third consecutive night as the unrest spread from Boston to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. More than half of the nation’s governors have called in the National Guard to help quell the unrest, and at least 45 million Americans were under a curfew on Sunday night.
Some conservative commentators are urging the president to address the nation, but the White House press secretary said Trump is focused on the far-left “antifa” movement that he believes is behind the violence. “A national Oval Office address is not going to stop antifa,” Kayleigh McEnany said.
A number of major retailers, including Walmart and Target, have temporarily closed their stores in some areas rocked by upheaval. In California, state government buildings were ordered closed Monday “in downtown city areas.”
Trump berated the nation’s governors on a conference call, telling them to take back the streets and use force to confront protesters and said if they did not, they would look like “fools,” alarming several governors on the call as they communicated privately, according to the officials.
“If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time,” Trump said, according to a person on the call. A second person on the call said Trump praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and thanked Defense Secretary Mark Esper for his assistance.
The president told the governors that “you have to use the military” and “we have a wonderful military,” said the person on the call.
The president said that people arrested at the protests should serve a 10-year prison sentence, according to another person familiar with the call.
