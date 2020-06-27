The Trump administration is calling on Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants to take action against posts that call for people to break curfews, commit violent acts and topple statues in connection with racial justice protests nationwide, describing such content as "criminal activity" that puts Americans' security at risk.
The requests came in a series of letters sent Friday to top tech executives from the Department of Homeland Security, whose acting secretary, Chad Wolf, wrote that popular social media sites appear to have played a role in facilitating "burglary, arson, aggravated assault, rioting, looting, and defacing public property," according to copies shared with The Washington Post.
Lawyers for the Trump administration also have been looking into ways they can use their own legal authorities in response to content they see as illegal or violent, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private deliberation. The move comes as the U.S. government more broadly is looking at reforming laws that for years have spared online sites and services from being held liable for the content posted by their users.
"In the wake of George Floyd's death, America faced an unprecedented threat from violent extremists seeking to co-opt the tragedy of his death for illicit purposes," wrote Wolf to companies including Apple, Snap and Alphabet, the parent company for Google and YouTube.
"At the Department of Homeland Security, we are committed to safeguarding the American people, our homeland, and our values, which includes protecting our First Amendment rights while keeping our citizens, law enforcement officers, and property safe," he added.
Apple, Facebook, Google, Snap and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In his letters, Wolf did not reference any specific social-media posts or political groups, opting instead for a broad call that Silicon Valley help "put an end" to attacks on people and property that he said were facilitated in part by major online platforms. His requests for tech giants to take more aggressive action could face uncertain reception among those who see social-media sites as conduits for harm but also believe President Trump wrongly has blamed protesters for violent acts.
Many demonstrations across the country in the aftermath of Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police have, in fact, been peaceful affairs. Rather, some of the more violent outbursts have occurred on the part of law-enforcement officials or right-leaning militia groups.
Federal officials even have filed charges against multiple people tied to a movement known as "Boogaloo," which has spread wildly on sites including Facebook and Twitter. Prosecutors allege three men in Nevada sought to firebomb a U.S. Forest Service building, and they have charged two alleged Boogaloo followers in California with killing a federal security guard.
In the meantime, Trump and his top aides continue to argue that so-called "antifa" groups, or far-left activists, are responsible for looting and other acts of violence. Trump has sought to label antifa as a terrorist organization even as local law-enforcement officials nationwide have cast doubt on those claims.
Trump also have sharply condemned protesters who have sought to topple statues and monuments nationwide, at one point tweeting he hoped to imprison protesters for up to 10 years if they destroyed monuments. U.S. Marshalls this week also were put on notice to protect these structures, which protesters see as relics of the country's racist, sordid past. Heated demonstrations in Madison, Wis., turned violent this week, toppling two statues and injuring a state lawmaker.
socialmedia
Washington Post News Service (DC)
6/26/2020 2:01:08 PM Central Daylight Time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.