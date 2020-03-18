Culpeper’s Public Works and Light and Power departments will close the town’s East Chandler Street on Thursday for an emergency tree removal.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, town workers will combine forces to remove dead trees and tree limbs creating a potential fire hazard and a hazard to power lines.
The safety work zone will require temporarily closing East Chandler. Advance warning and detour signs will be displayed in the area to help with traffic flow, Joshua Hayes, the town’s project manager, said.
Motorists should expect delays in this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes, Hayes said. Drivers should pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at 540- 825-0285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.