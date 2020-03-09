Trails reopened Monday in Shenandoah National Park following various closures over the weekend due to a two- to three- acre fire in the Furnace Mountain area of the park’s South District that has since been contained.
Park officials learned of the fire around 4 p.m. on Friday in the region located about four miles east of Grottoes in Rockingham and Augusta counties.
Rangers confirmed a visible smoke column from Skyline Drive, about two miles from the fire. The park was in a “fire-readiness” status as it prepares for the spring fire season and park fire and ranger staff immediately responded to the area, according to a news release from Shenandoah National Park.
The fire was burning largely in leaf litter. Initial firefighting activities stopped the spread of the fire, but staff was unable to establish solid containment lines on Friday.
Saturday morning, firefighters returned to the area to conduct suppression activities in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service Augusta Hot Shots, Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue and Virginia Department of Forestry.
The Furnace Fire stayed within the containment lines established Friday night and the crew found no growth of the fire area and little active burning when they arrived Saturday morning. By 2:30 p.m., the fire had been contained.
Trail closures spanned the Furnace Mountain Trail, Trayfoot Mountain Trail and Madison Run Fire Road. No structures were threatened by the fire, and its cause is unknown.
