Town of Culpeper utility customers in arrears will see their services cut off starting July 1.
At its meeting last week, Culpeper Town Council unanimously voted to resume water and electric disconnections as a means of collecting unpaid bills. Disconnections were suspended in March through June 30 due to the COVID-19-induced recession.
Town Treasurer Howard Kartel on Tuesday said there were 500 utility accounts in town—both residential and business—in disconnection status due to money owed. Amounts owed range from $26 to more than $5,000 for bigger commercial customers, like chain restaurants, he said. Most past due accounts are in the $200-$500 range, Kartel said.
The town has sent notices seeking payment, Kartel added, “But if we’re not looking for them, they will pay somebody else.” Utility disconnection is the most effective collections tool, Kartel said.
Of the current delinquent accounts, 70 percent are residential and 30 percent commercial with businesses owning a larger amount, the treasurer said.
“There’s no recourse at this point if they don’t make a payment arrangement … We see it getting larger as time goes on,” Kartel said of missed payments.
Town Councilman Keith Brown made a motion to resume disconnections in July. Councilman Pranas Rimeikis wondered if the town could take it easy on the residential customers and collect from the businesses, and Councilwoman Jamie Clancey agreed.
She noted businesses have greater access to pandemic-related grants for paying utilities and other overhead.
“Residents are in the same boat,” she said of economic difficulties, “and the businesses need them to frequent their business. We really need to be mindful of how we’re helping the entire community.”
Moments before the utility disconnection agenda item, the council unanimously voted to launch a small business COVID-19 relief grant fund worth $1.6 million so far. The federal CARES Act funding will be distributed starting in July to businesses demonstrating a more-than 25 percent loss due to the pandemic. The county is also considering putting its CARES allocation into the fund.
Councilman Keith Price felt the town should defer disconnections until its July meeting.
“Things haven’t changed enough to do away with the waiver,” he said.
Councilman Jon Russell said his instinct was to let the utility disconnection relief end June 30. If customers need more time to pay their bill all they have to do is contact the treasurer’s office, he said.
Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. agreed with Russell.
“We can’t keep doing this or we will get in a hole ourselves,” he said. Reaves added he felt utility customers had the money to cover their bills, “But they’re just not paying it.”
Clancey recommended at least continuing to suspend the $50 disconnection fee and late fees through August 31 and the rest of council concurred.
Also on Tuesday, Town Council, as it has in years past, voted to allow for swimming and adult beverages post-race as part of the annual triathlon August 1-2 at Mountain Run Lake Park. However, the town opted not to waive the $500 application and gazebo fee for the major event that draws hundreds of athletes.
In the past, the town waived the fee because of the significant tourism dollars the race generates in lodging, dining and shopping. This year, council said it could not waive the fee due to financial hardships impacting local government, business and families. The company that runs the triathlon, Kinetic Multisports, has so far cancelled five other events elsewhere in June and July due to COVID-19.
The Culpeper Triathlon, if held as planned, would be the first of the summer season. Sports gatherings are currently limited to 50 people or less, according to the governor’s latest executive order, along with public and private gatherings.
Culpeper Economic Development & Tourism Director Paige Read said at Tuesday’s meeting that technically the triathlon is not permitted per the newest guidelines, but that could change before August: “All the athletes are screaming to get back to the races,” she said.
