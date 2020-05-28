Town Council has unanimously endorsed creation of the Culpeper CARES Small Business Recovery Program, intended to aid small businesses in town suffering financial losses or ruin because of COVID-19 public health restrictions in place now for more than two months.
The town will fund the program using some or all of the $1.6 million it will get from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. How much of the money will go to local shop and restaurant owners depends on how much the Town Council is willing to give away, versus using some to cover town government pandemic-related expenses.
The nine-member town governing body, at a special meeting Thursday, also supported hazard pay raises for employees on the front lines and those still coming into the office every day. Both measures will be finalized at Council’s regular meeting on June 9.
Culpeper County will receive nearly $3 million in CARES funding, which town leaders hope county leaders will also use to help the many small businesses devastated by the pandemic-induced downturn.
Town Manager Chris Hively and Tourism Director Paige Read supported using all of the $1.6 million for business relief grants.
“Time is of the essence,” Hively said, “because businesses are hurting right now. We want to get the money quickly to the business owners.”
Read, also head of the town’s Economic Development Department, extensively researched how the program might work, borrowing from other CARES business relief grants already in place in Fairfax and Loudoun counties, where they are handing out a third round of money to their businesses.
She and Hively recommended contracting with financial advisor Community Investment Collaborative, a micro-financing firm based in Charlottesville, to administer grant applications, including collecting required paperwork like tax forms and balance sheets.
“This is not a ‘sad tale’ application,” Read said, of the requirement for “quantitative data” from potential grant recipients suffering financial loss, and in some cases, ruin.
Town Council agreed with hiring the consultant at a fee equivalent to 3 percent of the CARES award—or $48,000—and to not hinder the town’s small staff with implementing the program.
“I think that is a good investment,” Hively said. An oversight committee of town staff and council members will be formed “to make sure it’s a fair process and done properly,” the town manager said.
A staff-generated proposal would make one-time grants of $20,000, $30,000 or $40,000 to businesses depending on how many employees—1 to 10, 11 to 25 or 25 to 50, respectively. Qualifying for-profit businesses would have annual gross receipts less than $1 million (more for larger businesses) and been in operation for more than a year.
In addition, grantees would have a valid town business license, be current on their taxes and have a documented business loss as a result of COVID-19. The program could give preference to businesses such as hospitality and entertainment, retail and employment, hotels, restaurants, personal service, salons, office and facility support and tourism venues.
Businesses potentially excluded from the local CARES funding would be banks and financial institutions, home-based businesses and franchises, according to the proposal. The money, per federal guidelines, could be used by businesses for payroll, rent or mortgage, insurance, equipment, inventory or other business critical operation expenses like utilities.
Hively told Town Council that the CARES funding could also be used by the town to cover an estimated $700,000 in government expenses related to pandemic response—including proposed $4 per hour raises for town police and $2 per hour raises for other town first responders, including public works and electric.
Vice Mayor Billy Yowell felt the town should keep some of the money, saying, “If we can help the businesses, we should, but we should also take care of ourselves—pay ourselves back.”
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis agreed, saying the town is essentially a business, too.
Yowell said the $1.6 million wouldn’t last: “Every small business around will try to apply for this money.”
Read said it was the town’s one opportunity to financially help the small business community.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey said the more the town could give back the better—“enough to help them continue,” she said. Giving less money for a business that won’t survive would be a waste, Clancey said.
Councilman Keith Brown said if the town doesn’t help its small businesses it will lose revenue in the long-term. “I think $1.6 million as an investment in the community will come back to us,” he said.
Councilman Keith Price supported giving a million dollars to the businesses and the rest for town expenses.
The town is already losing major revenue due to business closures, Hively reported on Thursday. April meals tax revenues were down 28 percent over last year, he said, while local hotels saw 62 percent less business, according to April tax receipts. The town manager said “it’s still a pretty fuzzy crystal ball” for total revenue losses, but said he is ready to cut another $982,000 from the budget if need be.
As for the employee “hazard pay,” Town Council also easily endorsed that, with the anticipated raises effective hopefully in June and continuing through December—or whenever the state of emergency is lifted.
“It makes sense to me to recognize law enforcement for assuming a far greater share of the risk,” said Councilman Brown, a probation officer. Two Culpeper Police officers infected with COVID-19 in the line of duty are said to be recovering and doing better.
