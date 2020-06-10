Culpeper government leaders will give the town’s entire $1.6 million allocation of federal CARES Act money back to local businesses in an effort to provide relief to many that are operating at a loss during continued health restrictions in the global pandemic.
“If we don’t have the small business tax base, we don’t have a government,” said Councilman Jon Russell at Tuesday’s regular, in-person Town Council meeting. “They didn’t ask for this … this was caused by state government,” he said of various executive orders limiting business activity so as to slow the spread of illness. “At the end of the day, this money should go to them.”
Qualified businesses with 26 to 50 employees will be eligible for grants of up to $20,000, businesses with 11 to 25 employees $15,000 and those with 0 to 10 employees could receive $10,000. The town expects to open the application process after the July 4 holiday and distribute funds through the end of July.
Applicants will be directed to a web page with a link to a portal for providing initial, basic business information. The business will then be contacted for additional information and documentation.
Businesses may use the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for business-critical operating expenses such as rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, equipment and payroll. Applicants must have had less than $2 million in gross annual receipts last year, been in business at least a year and be able to demonstrate a minimum 25 percent loss in revenue due to COVID-19.
A handful of businesses in town have been greatly impacted due to loss of person-to-person interaction in retail shops and restaurants, said Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read.
Town Manager Chris Hively said town government has incurred more than $550,000 in direct COVID-19 expenses eligible for reimbursement through the CARE Act money. Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, a former downtown small business owner, argued the town should pay itself back first and then help the businesses with what is left over.
“We’re taking a heck of a hit,” he said.
But Yowell ultimately voted with the rest of the Council to give away the entire $1.6 million. For once, Councilman Pranas Rimeikis agreed with Russell.
“If we don’t have businesses, we don’t have a government,” Rimeikis said. “I say we go the full amount.”
Town officials hope county officials will follow suit by giving some or all of the county’s CARE allocation ($2.9 million) to help struggling businesses.
Downtown, businesses are slowly, step-by-regulated-step, reopening dining rooms, retail spaces and salons, deliberately letting in a limited numbers of customers while stepping up sanitation.
Longtime Culpeper barber Neal “Skinny” Simpson had just finished two cuts last week from his chair at Chameleons Hair Studio on South East Street. Not being able to practice his trade for months was hard, he said, noting he had been able to save a little and was ok.
“I didn’t burn my credit card too much,” he joked. “When your faith is at a different level, you don’t worry. God will have his way.”
Simpson said he was being as safe as possible interacting with clients, one at a time, with a face mask on and disinfecting all his tools and the chair after each use.
He’s been back to work since May 15 and is now seeing clients by appointment—at 757/339-5437—from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Around the corner on East Davis Street, many businesses are back open as well. Hours are limited and shopping is masked and social distanced. It still doesn’t feel like the bustling downtown of a few months ago. Retail shops continue to offer online ordering, free shipping and curbside pickup, including at Green Roost, according to Culpeper Renaissance.
The wine shop, Vinosity, has expanded its hours—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday—with continued curbside service during those same hours. Homeconomics has a new Father’s Day gifts available through private shopping by appointment or curbside pickup, CRI posted.
Grill 309 next to the State Theatre on Main Street continues to offer outdoor dining, free delivery within 10 miles, curbside pickup, and now, limited inside dining. Restaurants are offering specials and giveaways like at Pinto Thai where online orders get free crispy rolls. Indoor seating is now available at Frenchman’s Corner, chocolate purveyor
A downtown mainstay, It’s About Thyme, served lunch inside the restaurant for the first time in months on Wednesday and will be doing so Wednesday-Friday with dinner Friday and Saturday nights, for the time being.
“We will update changes and add dates as we go,” said Connie East, who runs the restaurant with husband John Yarnall and family. “We’ve had so many calls already. I think people are ready to come out! We are spacing our tables to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.”
Grass Rootes Restaurant & Cocktail owner Andrew Ferlazzo, asked about cash flow, said, “We’re paying our bills.” They’re also offering live music on the back deck and limited indoor dining, with social distance. “It’s pretty straightforward and everyone has been respectful,” he said. “It’s so good to see everyone.”
