The town of Culpeper has requested eight electric car charging stations through an ongoing state project intended to urge greater use of the more environmentally-friendly vehicles.
Town Council recently authorized the request through the EVgo fast-charging public network partnership with the Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality. The first stations were installed in October at Ashburn Restaurant Park in Loudoun County.
“Today’s opening of the EVgo fast charging station in Ashburn is an important milestone in the deployment of safe and more sustainable infrastructure in Virginia,” said Matthew J. Strickler, Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources, in a statement at the time.
When the charging station project is complete, 95 percent of Virginians will be within 30 miles of an electric vehicle charger.
More than two years ago, the town of Culpeper originally pursued electric car charging stations through Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors, which had offered to provide them for free. But that initiative fell through in late 2018 as the company worked through budget issues.
EVgo recently reached out to the town about placing some of its chargers here—also for free. EVgo will also provide continued maintenance to the stations at no cost to the town.
In return, the town will provide up to eight parking spaces in the East Spencer Street parking lot for the charging stations and cover the estimated $500 cost for electrician fees and permits for installation through its light and power department. The universal stations are designed to work with all electric vehicles, according to a town report.
“They are ready to do this program,” Salem Bush with the Culpeper Planning Department told Town Council at a recent meeting.
Vehicle car owners using the stations will pay a fee for the electric charge with that money going to the town power department, Bush said.
Councilman Jon Russell supported the initiative.
“I think we should go for as many as we can get,” he said.
The $14 million statewide initiative will install charging stations at 80 to 100 sites. There are several more already located in Northern Virginia at Dulles Town Center and Potomac Town Center as well as in Charlottesville at Barracks Road shopping center.
