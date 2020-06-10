Playgrounds, parks and pavilions are now back open in the town of Culpeper following a nearly three-month closure due to COVID-19.
Sadly, the splash pad that opened for the first time last summer will remain dry and closed in the heat pending further executive orders from the state, according to Town Manager Chris Hively. Current work at the splash pad involves fixing a broken water line. The start button also needs repair, as well as a few other smaller issues.
Around the state, opportunities to cool off will be limited this summer due to continued COVID-19 spread and restrictions.
Swimming pools or splash features in state parks will not open this summer. While some state park beaches are back open, others remain closed. The beach at nearby Lake Anna is slated to open this Friday.
Limited lap swimming is now allowed at pools in Virginia, but public pools, including Dix Memorial in the town of Gordonsville, Orange County’s only public pool, did not open Memorial Day Weekend as it usually does. It is closed until further notice.
In Northern Virginia, which has experienced the most deaths statewide from COVID-19, Great Waves Waterpark in Alexandria, Ocean Dunes Waterpark in Arlington, Atlantis Waterpark in Centreville, Pirate’s Cove Waterpark in Lorton and Volcano Island Waterpark in Sterling all will remain closed.
The Fairfax County Park Authority and Prince William County Parks & Recreation also announced closures of their pools and water parks for the 2020 season.
In the town of Culpeper, other facilities will reopen to the public starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 15, but not the Museum and Visitors Center in the Depot, which will remain closed until further notice.
In compliance with the state executive order, any person with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter town buildings. All people age 10 and older must wear a face covering when in a town building, not including medical exceptions. Patrons are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
Meetings with town staff will be by appointment only in the Town Clerk’s and Planning & Community Development office. To meet with someone from the clerk’s office, contact 540/829-8240 for information about business license, meals and lodging tax or Fairview Cemetery. The planning office may be reached at 540/829-8260 for information about zoning permits and park reservations.
The Town Treasurer’s Office will be open to take payments, process utility account applications and to issue fishing and boating permits. For information, contact 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.
For the public’s convenience, payments may also continue to be made by mail to Town of Culpeper, 400 S. Main Street, Suite 109 b., via the drop box in front of Town Hall, 400 S. Main St. or at culpeperva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.