Utility customers in the town of Culpeper have recently been receiving phone calls from scammers posing as their utility company and demanding immediate payment for a meter replacement or threatening disconnection.
The caller has also stated they were a contractor performing work for the town of Culpeper, according to a news release on Wednesday from town administration.
The town of Culpeper does not contact customers by phone or in person asking for confidential information, nor does the town threaten disconnection for immediate payment in cash, with pre-paid cards, or by payment at local money transfer merchants.
If someone calls pretending to be a utility representative, residents who feel pressured to provide payment or personal information should capture the phone number, hang up and call the Treasurer’s office at 540/829-8220 to confirm account information and check if a payment is due. Residents may also contact town utilities at payonline@culpeperva.gov.
Residents approached by someone in person claiming to be from the utility or power company should always ask for a company-issued picture I.D., the town advised. Scams are not limited to impersonating a utility company. For more information on the wide range of scams, visit the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Stopper.
Any business or individual contacted with this type of scam, or any other, should contact the Culpeper Police Department at 540/727-3430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.