Town of Culpeper utility customers now have 25 days past the date on their bill to pay it.
This is a 10-day extension from the previous requirement that bills be paid up to 15 days after the date on the bill, according to a news release from Town Treasurer Howard Kartel. Customers are advised to review their bills starting the week of March 9 to see the payment due date.
For information, contact 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov.
