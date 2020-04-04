As global, national, state and local entities compete to buy lifesaving personal protective equipment for shielding from COVID-19, the town of Culpeper recently purchased an inside supply of 1,400 N95 masks for community first responders for $7,000.
The town received the initial shipment from China on Monday, through a newly formed Mechanicsville company, VA Covid Supplies, created by James Ballenger, son-in-law of Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively. Culpeper Wellness Foundation paid for half of the masks for similar distribution locally, as needed.
In normal times, Ballenger is in the automotive industry as president of Ballenger Motosports. In these times, he is also using existing connections in the global supply network to acquire masks to put them in the hands of first responders and healthcare workers quicker—and at cost—ultimately saving lives, Hively said.
“This was very important to me because I did not want to promote or participate in an initiative that had a family profit motive,” the town manager said in an email on Friday. “As a father I am actually concerned with the financial risks he is taking, but during times like these we have to all do our part.”
At a special meeting Thursday, Culpeper Town Council generally expressed approval of the uncommon, but seemingly beneficial arrangement whereby the town has accessed the crucial supplies. Members later voted 7-2 to order 5,000 more masks, reserved for local frontline staff, including volunteer fire and rescue, from the manager’s son-in-law.
The town will pay Ballenger $25,000 up front for the masks, another unusual arrangement in an unprecedented era—the town typically pays for goods and services upon receipt of such.
In this case, the town is assuming the financial risk because Ballenger is limited in order size by available cash flow, Hively said. His son-in-law has to pay for the masks up front before shipment from China, taking a couple of weeks.
“Realizing there still was a need in Culpeper for masks, my thought was if the town up-fronted the money, we would be able to get additional masks that would otherwise not be ordered, and therefore we would not be taking them from others who had a need, just increasing the total number of masks coming to the US and our community,” the town manager said.
Safety for town employees outweighs any negative perception from the public about the perceived conflict of interest concerning his “inside line” to mask supply, Hively said.
The town manager told council, sitting in their cars for a teleconference in the parking lot behind the economic development center, that police and the public works department each ordered another 200 masks three weeks ago, but there’s no telling when those will turn up. His son-in-law, meanwhile, has been able to leverage his automotive supply connections for quicker turnaround.
Hively envisioned a long time before the coronavirus emergency subsides.
“We will be dealing with this virus for probably the next couple of years in some form or fashion,” he said. “Our first responders will have a need for this for a long time.”
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis viewed the available supply as good news, but also sad news, “that we have to scrounge around for our own” supply. He supported buying more.
Hively said hospital officials recently indicated they had adequate supply of masks, but added that could change: “If this turns into a New York situation, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re begging us for masks a month from now.”
Councilman Keith Brown said he just purchased 20 masks from China for himself on ebay with refund protection if they are not delivered. He asked if VA Covid Supplies offered the same.
Hively said the company has a lot of demand, including from hospitals in Richmond and Virginia Beach, and that orders are selling out as they arrive.
Councilman Jon Russell said he couldn’t support the mask purchase, downplaying the need.
“We haven’t had any constituents ask us for masks, he hospital says they’re ok. It’s a relative of the town manager in an emergency situation—I can’t put my name on it,” he said.
Councilman Frank Reaves spoke up.
“What we got to realize is money can be replaced—lives cannot be replaced,” he said.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey supported “however we can get the masks” for the community while Councilman Keith Price said it made a lot of sense to stockpile masks for the town’s essential personnel.
Councilmembers generally did not support another proposal from Hively to also buy cheaper masks ($2 each) for distribution, if the time comes, to the general public.
Price made a motion, seconded by Reaves, to spend $25,000 for the 5,000 masks for first responders.
Vice Mayor Billy Yowell commented, “This is a small price to pay to be prepared when you see how other communities have been devastated by not being prepared.”
Councilman Meaghan Taylor added her voice: “I would support getting as many masks as possible. These things are getting harder to find all the time.”
Russell asked if local first responders were reporting a shortage of masks. Hively said the police department has 700 masks, but prior to that it was one mask per officer that employees got through a local construction company.
“I don’t know how old it was,” he said, adding, “The police chief said to get as much PPE as possible.”
According to Yowell, various companies are working on sterilization procedures, allowing the previously disposable masks to be used up to 20 times. Brown voted against the mask purchase, along with Russell.
Brown, via email on Friday, said he voted against the purchase due to the inability to secure the town’s money and “the concern we may get ripped off.”
He also took issue with the vendor being Hively’s son-in-law: “Just did not appear to be a good look, even during a crisis situation. This point-of-contact should have been routed to HHS and Lisa Peacock.” Brown added he doubted police officers would wear the masks, unless mandated by the chief.
“Other than that, I was for protecting our first responders and always will be, but making decisions with our emotions on our sleeves never works in our favor. Ever went to the grocery store hungry? Same concept,” said the freshman councilman voted in as the local party Republican nominee.
Budget to be adopted Thursday
Also at Thursday’s Town Council meeting, no one spoke at a podium in the parking lot during a public hearing on the interim Fiscal Year 2021 budget. At $44.05 million, including town utilities, the budget is more than $3 million less than it was less than a month ago, Hively said. The general fund comprises $18.5 million, stripped of any employee raises.
The purpose of the budget is to maintain current staffing levels, Hively said, and adequate funding for essential services, law enforcement and utilities. “We will need to do a major budget revision this summer,” he said.
Town Council will adopt the budget early, due to the COVID-19 crisis, in the same format and in the same place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.