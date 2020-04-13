Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange are among the counties under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. tonight along with Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Spotsylvania.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Culpeper area, including Madison and Rappahannock, and all of northern and central Virginia as a major storm barrels through the East and Mid-Atlantic, bringing potential tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. in Culpeper County then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Appalachians and Blue Ridge Mountains and adjacent areas for today. A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 55 miles per hour expected.
Snow is expected along the ridges of the Allegheny and Potomac Highlands as well as the Blue Ridge Mountains late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Accumulating snow is likely, and this may cause travel disruptions during this time.
