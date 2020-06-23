Three political newcomers are competing in today’s Republican Primary Election to take on two-term U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Voters in Culpeper and around the state will head to the polls today to select the GOP nominee from among the candidates.
They are Nottoway County teacher Alissa Baldwin, Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Gade of Alexandria and Army reservist Tom Speciale II of Woodbridge.
Baldwin, of Lunenburg County, is a former paralegal who has worked in education, including at Longwood University.
She posted on social media on Monday, “Only in America can the civics teacher disrupt politics as usual to Make the Constitution Great Again ... I humbly ask for your vote so we can retire Warner and reclaim my native Virginia for conservative values.”
An Iraq War veteran who lost a leg in combat, Gade worked in President George W. Bush’s administration and taught at West Point. He posted on social media Sunday: “Virginians, Tuesday is Election Day and I would be honored to have your vote and support! This election is one of the most consequential of our time and it’s up to us to return Virginia Values to the U.S. Senate.”
Speciale has served in the U.S. Army since 1987, and is a subject matter expert on terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict issues. In recent interviews, he narrowed down his top priorities as immigration, mental health, education and criminal justice reform: “I am pro-God, pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump, pro-law enforcement, pro-America.”
All polling places in Culpeper County will be open today 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter can participate in Tuesday’s primary since Virginia does not register by party affiliation.
Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said local volunteers would be be manning the polls to greet those voting in the Republican Primary.
“We will be using this opportunity to grow our party and campaign for President Trump,” he said.
The polling locations are as follows: West Fairfax—Culpeper Methodist Church 1233 Oaklawn Dr.; East Fairfax - Culpeper County Library 271 Southgate Shopping Center; Eggbornsville (Catalpa District)—Emerald Hill Elementary School 11245 Rixeyville Rd.; Cardova (Catalpa District)—Alum Spring Baptist Church 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd.; Willow Shade (Catalpa District)—St. Lukes Lutheran Church 1200 Old Rixeyville Rd.; Eldorado (Salem District)—Salem Volunteer Fire Department 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.; Browns Store (Salem District)—Reva Volunteer Fire Department 18230 Birmingham Rd.; Jeffersonton (Jefferson District)—Jeffersonton Baptist Church 18498 Springs Rd.; Rixeyville (Jefferson District)—Hazel River Assembly of God Church 14383 Hazel River Church Rd.; Mitchells (Cedar Mountain District)—Mitchells Presbyterian Church 12229 Mitchell Rd.; Pearl Sample (Cedar Mountain District)—Rappahannock Electric Cooperative 13252 Cedar Run Church Rd.; South Ridge (Cedar Mountain District)—Reformation Lutheran Church 601 Madison Rd.; Brandy Station (Stevensburg District)—Brandy Station Fire Department 19601 Church Rd.; Lignum (Stevensburg District)—Hopewell Methodist Church 23557 Lignum Rd. and Richardsville (Stevensburg District)—Richardsville Fire Hall 29361 Eleys Ford Rd.
