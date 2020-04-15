Three Fauquier Health employees tested positive earlier this month for COVID-19 even as the hospital in Warrenton continues to treat patients who are sick with the contagious, respiratory illness.
Hospital officials confirmed the employee illnesses on April 4. The workers were continuing their periods of self-isolation per guidelines of the Virginia Dept. of Health, according to an email on Wednesday from Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
One of the hospital employees who contracted the novel coronavirus was not in direct contact with patients when they started showing symptoms, she said, and the other two workers had no direct contact with patients.
Immediately upon receiving notification of the positive test results, Fauquier Health worked closely with VDH to notify and test staff members who came into contact with the three individuals, according to an earlier statement. All 14 of these staff members subsequently returned negative COVID-19 tests.
Fauquier Health is following multiple public health guidelines and procedures to contain the positive cases, designated an “outbreak” on the VDH web site.
The Fauquier Health cases show up on a VDH map for the five counties spanning the Rappahannock Rapidan Health under the heading, “COVID-19 Outbreaks in Virginia.”
“All EMS providers are cleared through screening that takes place internally during the beginning of their shifts,” Cubbage said on Wednesday. “We have also moved to a zero-visitor protocol, limited access points with mandatory screening for all those who enter our facility.”
She referred to https://www.fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information for all of the measures in place at the hospital in Warrenton.
“We would like to assure the community that our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond to this virus. We can confirm that we have treated multiple patients with COVID-19 and are providing testing to those when needed,” Cubbage said on Wednesday.
Fauquier Health has seen a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 tested patients over the last two weeks, she added, but the total positives still remain on the lower end, she added.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District officials last week identified one case of COVID-19 in a Madison County nursing home. Local Health Department staff has since communicated with that individual, as well as the staff at the facility, and identified those persons who were a close contact to the individual.
Contact was also made with other people who may have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, said RRHD Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in an email on Wednesday.
“Those identified were asked to self-isolate or self-quarantine as appropriate. Persons with symptoms were sent for testing. We communicate with the facility each day to follow up on this situation,” Kartchner said.
At this time, the incident at the long-term care facility in Madison is not considered an outbreak, he added.
“Generally, epidemiologists consider an outbreak to be three cases of a disease related by person, place, and time. For this disease, COVID-19, only two cases related by person, place and time are required to be counted as an outbreak,” Dr.Kartchner said.
As of April 15, there were 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the RRHD—25 in Culpeper, 29 in Fauquier, eight in Madison, 17 in Orange and one in Rappahannock, according to VDH. The local health district has seen 11 hospitalizations for COVID-19 and two deaths, according to a VDH dataset.
Statewide, there are 108 outbreaks of the illness, 6,500 confirmed cases and 1,048 total hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus, including 394 people in ICU and 234 on ventilators, according to VDH.
