A third Culpeper County resident, a man in his 70s, has died from the novel coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the death Wednesday at its COVID-19 web site that is updated daily. The first death in Culpeper County, a woman in her 80s, was reported late last month.
The death of an 80-year-old Culpeper man from the contagious illness was reported Monday. Another two men in their 80s from Fauquier have also succumbed to COVID-19.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports 282 positive cases of the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday with 129 in Culpeper, 109 in Fauquier, 14 in Madison, 27 in Orange and 3 in Rappahannock. The day-to-day district increase was seven cases.
Statewide as of Wednesday, there were 14,961 people who tested positive for COVID-19, 2,259 in the hospital and 522 deaths—30 more deaths than on Tuesday, according to VDH.
Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,448 and 124 deaths.
Fairfax County is the top location where Culpeper County residents commute. According to Virginia Employment Commission, 2,334 people commute from Culpeper to Fairfax on a daily basis. The number of those Culpeper residents now working from home is unknown.
Gov. Ralph Northam said in his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that Virginia is ready to safely resume dental and elective surgeries as of this Friday.
Virginia hospitals have 5,000 available beds and adequate PPE and ventilators, the governor said, due to people adhering to social distancing.
Over the next few days, VDH will start reporting COVID-19 statistics by zip code, according to officials.
In a post Wednesday, RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner reiterated the need for people who are sick to stay home.
“It stands to reason as we see more and more cases in our district that a good percentage of these will be in people who have been working in some capacity,” he said. “What is concerning as we investigate our positive cases is that a number of them involve people who are still working while sick, and transmitting to their workplace associates.”
Kartchner implored employers to make sure their policies do not punish employees for calling in sick.
“If you are sick, do not go to work,” he said. Be the one that breaks the chain,” he said.
