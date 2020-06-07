When I was in high school marching band, we had a competition in the rain. And when I say we had a competition in the rain I do not mean a misty drizzle; I mean one of those late October cold steady rains that puts a chill in your bones and leaves everything dripping for days.
It had rained on Friday with a football game Friday night and there had been bands marching on the field all day Saturday. We were one of the last to march and by the time we took the field it was still raining, and the field was mostly mud.
And when I say mostly mud, I do not mean a few mud puddles between the hash marks, I mean there were no hash marks… there were no yard lines… there was no grass; it was mud… cold, wet, ankle-deep mud.
I hadn’t yet learned to love marching band as I later would, and this wet-sock debacle was just another reason to hate it. However, it wasn’t long before I realized that having an attitude wasn’t going to make me less wet, but it was going to make me more miserable, so I had to find a way to enjoy it.
Before we went on the field, our director, Mr. Holder, warned us not to be lethargic and we were far from it! We marched and played our little wet hearts out! We brought the crowd to its feet! It is a fond memory for all those who were there. We still talk about it more than 25 years later.
I shared with other members of The Piedmont Community Band some thoughts I had about how some of the lessons learned that day hold true for this more serious situation:
• Being angry at the situation won’t change it, but it will make it more unpleasant.
• Don’t give up when it’s hard.
• Keep your chin up.
• Don’t be lethargic; find something to do for your mental health or to benefit someone else.
• Maintain spacing.
• Don’t touch your face
• Wear your personal protective equipment.
• Try to find the positives; look for joy where you can.
• You’ll be telling this story for years to come, so make sure your attitude is worth relating.
Stay well and The Piedmont Community Band, of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, will look forward to bringing you music when it is safe to do so.
