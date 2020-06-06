Like toilet paper and paper towels, diapers and baby wipes have become precious commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not being able to find them wasn’t the only problem facing 22-year-old Sarah Lee.
Getting them to her Spotsylvania County home was another. Her only mode of transportation is a bicycle, and to avoid multiple trips to the store—to reduce possible exposure to the coronavirus—she’d rather get a big box of diapers.
But carrying an 84-pack on the handlebars is a balancing act, not to mention a hefty expense for Lee and her boyfriend, Osvaldo Pardillo. He hasn’t been able to work at his job detailing cars and their rent recently went up to $1,100 a month for their two-bedroom home.
“It’s a huge amount for us because we’re not financially stable,” she said, adding she found herself “rushing” her 3-year-old into potty training to try to eliminate at least one expense.
Lee wasn’t the only person in this predicament. Healthy Families Rappahannock Area, a local nonprofit, surveyed its parents about needs during the pandemic and found diapers and wipes at the top of the list.
“My heart sunk,” said Program Manager Davy Fearon Jr., a father of four who took for granted the crucial items, as well as what people have to do to get them home. “I think it’s just another example of families doing what they have to do in such unprecedented times.”
While Healthy Families offers programs and home visits to develop parenting skills, the agency doesn’t have money to buy supplies such as diapers. When Fearon learned The Community Foundation was doing its own survey of local nonprofits and their needs, Healthy Families applied—and received—a grant.
Healthy Families staff members loaded up a pickup with boxes of disposable diapers and stacks of wipes and dropped them on doorsteps and porches of the agency’s clients, who responded with tears of gratitude. Many of their parents are in households where primary breadwinners are either sick with the virus or out of work because of the shutdown.
Such scenes are playing out across Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford as The Community Foundation raises, and distributes, money to help hundreds of nonprofits and the people they serve.
The foundation activated its Community Relief Fund in March when the potential impact of the novel coronavirus loomed large. So far, more than $519,000 has been raised for the fund through donations large and small. Corporations and philanthropists have made gifts of $20,000 or more—including $100,000 from Doris Buffett’s Sunshine Lady Foundation—but 60 percent of the donations have been $500 or less, according to the foundation.
“The need is great,” said Teri McNally, the foundation’s executive director, “but the response we are getting to the Community Relief Fund is incredible.”
EVERY SEGMENT IMPACTED
During the pandemic, The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region is ramping up the mission it’s had for 20 years—to act as a “charitable hub” to channel money from donors to nonprofit agencies in the Fredericksburg area, said Lisa Biever, director of donor services.
The foundation recently surveyed 368 nonprofits in the region about their needs and published a report with help from the George Washington Regional Planning Commission.
“Every segment of our community is impacted and needs nonprofit services,” the report states, highlighting issues faced by “children, seniors, veterans, adults and those with disabilities or facing mental health challenges.”
Almost 100 agencies responded, and three-fourths said they weren’t able to offer some core services as a result of the crisis. Half said the pandemic is creating even more needs, and four out of 10 said the pandemic is causing organizational hardships due to lack of money because critical fundraisers have been canceled.
Agencies estimated they’d need more than $1.84 million to meet the needs of their clients through the next 45 days.
Most respondents said they’re focused on helping with the most basic needs, such as food and shelter, but even those services have been disrupted.
Germanna Community College had to shut its food pantry, which had provided assistance to college students in need for two years. Food pantries that remain open report high usage, said Elizabeth Borst with Virginia Community Food Connections, but markets lack volunteers who “tend to be older and more concerned about exposure.” In addition, their food supply chain has been disrupted.
Rappahannock CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, serve children who have been abused or neglected, but volunteers haven’t been able to take on any new clients during the shutdown.
“We’re terrified about some children’s safety, but can’t currently visit them in person,” said Janet Watkins, CASA’s executive director.
Like other nonprofits, “all the people we serve are vulnerable,” she said, adding that clients are in foster care or at home under court monitoring. Their parents struggle “with a multitude of challenges—mental health, substance abuse, housing instability, employment instability, etc.”
Rappahannock Adult Activities serves clients with a different type of vulnerability, said coordinator Lacey Fisher. They have developmental disabilities and a wide array of chronic health problems that put them at high risk for COVID-19.
They’ve needed more support from staff because they “may not have the mental capacity to understand hand-washing and social-distancing precautions,” Fisher said.
‘IT ALL ADDS UP’
As a result of the pandemic, Tim White has changed services offered through Stafford Food Security. Normally, his group sends home about 200 backpacks a week to students in 66 schools in the city and King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. Each backpack includes dinner for a family of four.
After schools closed in March, White and his volunteers started delivering groceries to residents, then took White’s giant grill, which is pulled behind his truck, to neighborhoods for community cookouts twice a week. Depending on the location, up to 500 people showed up for burgers, hot dogs, baked beans and chips, White said.
“We’re seeing a lot of folks who don’t know how to get help, which is why we started doing the community meals,” he said. “I’ve had a number of people say, ‘I feel horrible asking, I’ve never asked for help in my life.’ It’s very hard for them. There’s definitely a pride aspect there that people have to get past.”
White said he grew up poor—and hungry—because his parents couldn’t bring themselves to tell others of their need. He founded the network three years ago and partnered with schools because he knew kids wouldn’t be too proud to say they were hungry.
The groceries and meals offered by Stafford Food Security have been funded by private donors as well as The Community Foundation.
“It’s been incredible,” he said. “We’ve had a couple big gifts; it all adds up.”
Local nonprofits have until the end of June to respond to the foundation’s survey of needs. The foundation makes weekly electronic deposits to agencies and has distributed $330,375, Biever said. Donors who maintain charitable funds at the foundation also have awarded another $198,758 in grants directly to local nonprofits affected by the crisis, she said.
“We are keenly aware that the pandemic is creating effects that will be felt far into the future,” Biever said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.