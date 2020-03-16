Cancellations, postponements and local news briefs related to the coronavirus pandemic will replace the Star-Exponent’s regular community calendar and briefs for the foreseeable future. Here is the latest:
Culpeper County Public Schools has partnered with Culpeper Human Services to assist critical infrastructure agencies and organizations in Culpeper County by providing childcare for children, aged 4-12, of identified essential personnel. It will offered 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays at Farmington Elementary School, beginning March 18. Breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack will be provided to children at no cost. Nurses will be on-site and available to screen children for any symptoms of illness prior to admission.
The Women’s History Month program scheduled for this Friday, March 20, at the Culpeper County library has been cancelled. 540/661-2013 or nb_roberts@msn.com.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is joining 11 other Virginia cooperatives in waiving service disconnect and other related fees for residential customers during the COVID-19 crisis. REC has also suspended employee involvement in community events and is encouraging customers to pay online.
The Museum of Culpeper of History in the historic train depot is closed at least through March 31. All programs and events through April 3 will be cancelled or postponed. 540/829-1749 or director@culpepermuseum.com
The final performances, this weekend, of “The Mousetrap” at Four County Players Theater in Barboursville have been cancelled. Patrons can exchange their ticket for another 2020 show or accept the value of their unused ticket as a tax-deductible donation to the nonprofit theater company. 4countyplayers@gmail.com
Spotsylvania General District, Juvenile and Domestic Relations and Circuit courts, as well as court clerks’ offices, closed Monday and will remain so through March 27. All cases will be rescheduled.
Grelen Downtown on the Main Street in the town of Orange will close at least through April 15 and the nursery’s café in Somerset will temporarily stop food service. Grelen’s popular trail system will remain open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Pranapiloga of Culpeper has cancelled all indoor studio classes at until March 31. The owner plans to Facebook live the 11:15 a.m. meditation class on Wednesdays and potentially Friday’s 5:30 p.m. Unwind Yoga. All workshops and events are cancelled. Home practices can include being creative and present, slowing down, meditation, moving your body, focusing on your senses or your breath and going outside.
The Little Washington Theatre in Rappahannock has postponed the April 4 Bill Harris concert to July 11. The April 26 Smithsonian concert and May 9 Brian Curry magic show will proceed as planned, for now.
The Madison American Legion has cancelled its St. Patrick’s Day celebration for Tuesday.
Fauquier Health hospital has restricted all adult inpatients from receiving visitors except for family of patients at end of life and hospice caregivers. Obstetric patients will be allowed one designated support person during their stay, but no siblings allowed. ER patients will be allowed on accompanying adult. The hospital’s front entrance will be closed Saturdays and Sundays; all patients and visitors must enter through the ER entrance. All visitors must test negative for illness.
The Carver 4-County Museum in the Carver Center of Culpeper County has postponed its new exhibit, “When Women Use Their Power,” until Saturday, May 2.
The disAbility Resource Center has canceled all trainings, support groups and group meetings until March 30. Its headquarters is also closed to the public.klett@cildrc.org or 540-373-2559.
Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper has cancelled all activities including Bible studies, meetings, classes, groups, committees, Lenten Soup Suppers, Mission Meals and the 5th Sunday Luncheon. Worship services will move online.
Walmart of Culpeper will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice and not overnight. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Weis Markets will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice to allow store teams more time to replenish products and sanitize stores.
All Rappahannock Area Family YMCA and its four locations (King George, Caroline, Ron Rosner, and Massad) will be officially closed for all operations until March 29.
