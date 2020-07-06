Just 14 months after an entirely new facility was unveiled at The Culpeper Retirement Community another expansion is in the works.
LifeSpire of Virginia last week announced that site work is now underway for construction of 25 new, independent-living cottages at the facility, formerly Culpeper Baptist Home.
Last year’s $33.5 million renovation on site razed the old building, built anew and changed the view – turning The Culpeper’s front to face the Blue Ridge Mountains. The back of the large facility is located along James Madison Highway just outside of the town of Culpeper.
Residents of the 100-acre continuing care community enjoy a variety of offerings catering to individual wellness, social, intellectual and spiritual needs, according to the LifeSpire news release.
Construction of the new cottages is scheduled to begin in late summer. Future phases would potentially add another 11 cottages. The cottages will be built in five floor plans ranging from 1,200 square feet to 1,800 square feet.
“This project is fueled by in-depth market and industry research,” said LifeSpire president and CEO Jonathan Cook. “As a result, this is an exciting time to live at work at The Culpeper as we embark on this venture to bring an innovative product our community.”
The first of the new Culpeper cottages are expected to be available in 2021.
