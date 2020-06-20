As the senior pastor of Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church in Caroline County, the Rev. Duane Fields said it is imperative he leads by example. So when Fields informed his church members of free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the county, and expected many of them to show up and receive the nasal swab, he was obligated to do so, as well.
Fields, his father, the Rev. Marvin Fields, and Caroline Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Floyd Thomas were tested together Friday morning at Second Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dawn where the elder Fields is the pastor.
Duane Fields—one of 173 tested Friday—said the method isn’t for the faint of heart.
“It’s not painful, but very uncomfortable,” he said. “I took it about a half hour ago and I still feel it.”
The event in Caroline was the first in a community testing initiative put forth by the Rappahannock Area Health District, which also serves Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, King George County and Fredericksburg.
Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the health district, made a presentation to Caroline’s Board of Supervisors last month.
Thomas connected health officials with Marvin and Duane Fields. The two pastors said they aren’t aware of any of their church members that have contracted the coronavirus, but the pandemic is affecting everyone.
Marvin Fields said his church remains closed, but they’ve held service in the parking lot the past two weeks.
“Folks are sticking together in the community. In fact, it’s made us even stronger in faith and it’s made me stronger as a pastor,” Marvin Fields said. “I believe God allows things to occur and happen for reasons.”
Caroline Supervisor Reggie Underwood, Caroline County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia National Guard and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers were other community partners in Friday’s event.
Testing was available to anyone at least 16 years old, regardless of whether they’ve experienced symptoms. There were 400 tests available.
The Medical Reserve Corps assisted with traffic control, registration and set up. Cars circled around the church and drivers and passengers were greeted by those administering the tests, had their noses swabbed and quickly departed.
Tests were sent to the state laboratory in Richmond and results will be available Monday.
At the time of testing Friday, the RAHD had recorded 121 total cases in Caroline and four deaths. Thomas said despite Caroline not having an extremely high number of cases, the event was worthwhile.
“We know there’s a need regardless, because that’s just the way the virus works,” Thomas said. “The reality is, the more testing we do the more we can identify people and secure them so it doesn’t spread as quickly. That’s the big key.”
Allison Balmes–John, the health district’s spokesperson, said Caroline was chosen as the first location for community testing because of the lack of testing sites in the county. She noted that of the 30 medical facilities and pharmacies in the RAHD that offer testing, only two are in Caroline and both are in the Ruther Glen area.
“The Dawn area really hasn’t had the same testing opportunities,” she said. “So this seemed like a geographic area that would be good to serve.”
The next community testing event will be held June 30 or July 1 at Bragg Hill Family Life Center in Fredericksburg.
Thomas would like to have a second event in Caroline at St. John Baptist Church in Woodford. Balmes–John said that’s a possibility, but the RAHD would like to serve all five localities it covers first before circling back around.
Duane Fields is grateful Dawn was first.
“Just a great turnout,” he said. “I pastor in Ruther Glen but I live in Dawn, and I’m a member of Second Mount Zion, as well. This is just a great opportunity for our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.