As the COVID-19 crisis has progressed, unemployment in the Culpeper region has skyrocketed. Sometimes, whole families have been incapacitated after becoming infected by the novel coronavirus, with no one able to work and keep a paycheck coming in the door.
Those troubles are plain to the volunteers of Empowering Culpeper, a local food-distribution program now supporting more than twice as many people as it did before the viral pandemic hit.
“Since April, we have seen a consistent increase in families, and we do not see this changing for the foreseeable future,” Empowering Culpeper Food Manager Jill Skelton told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
Since starting twice-monthly food distributions in April to address people’s need, Empowering Culpeper has fed 1,364 households—nearly 5,500 adults, children and seniors, Skelton said.
At its most recent event, on June 20 at the Culpeper Sports Complex beside Eastern View High School, Empowering’s volunteers loaded some 1,700 bags of food into 220 vehicles that came for the drive-through event.
This Saturday, because of the July 4th holiday, Empowering Culpeper will not hold a distribution event.
“Our next event will be July 18, in the parking lot at Culpeper County High School,” Skelton said. That’s because the Sports Complex re-opens for sports activities this week.
More food-distribution events will occur at Culpeper High on Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. After that, Empowering managers will review the numbers and figure out what to do next, Skelton said.
“We are on the lookout for a larger indoor workspace that we can operate in for the fall and winter,” she said.
The food distributions are also supported by People Incorporated of Virginia, a community action agency serving much of the northern part of Virginia, including Culpeper County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People Inc. works with a variety of other community agencies to offer programs designed to “give people a hand up, not a hand out.”
“Incredible thanks to People Inc., Culpeper Parks & Rec, the Culpeper Medical Reserve Corps, Mountain view Community Church, Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper Health and Human Services and many other community partners and individuals who have helped us,” Skelton said. “And most of all to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Without them, we could not have succeeded.”
Culpeper’s free food distributions are run entirely by volunteers.
“I think what is most important about [the volunteers] is they chose to face the combined challenges of fear of COVID-19, the heat, rain and hard work to come together, working in gloves and masks, to make a difference in the lives of our community,” Skelton emailed the newspaper. “I am so proud to be a part of this team.”
Other local groups have stepped forward to provide hot meals to the occupants of each car after Empowering Culpeper volunteers put milk, meats and canned fruits and vegetables into the vehicles’ trunks.
A Latino congregation, Primera Iglesia Bautista Maranatha, which operates out of Culpeper Baptist Church and is led by Pastor Habacuc Diaz Lopez, has served pre-cooked hot dogs at the last two Empowering Culpeper events.
“We knew many of the people coming through, and wanted to help,” said Maria Moreno, who with her daughter, Valeria, handed out 350 hot dogs on June 20. The frankfurters were donated by members of the Latino congregation and members of Culpeper Baptist Church.
On the same Saturday, a group of friends from Madison and Culpeper counties joined together to serve 400 pork sandwiches to people driving through.
“We were just talking together about wanting to help in some way with all this, and decided this was something we could do,” Madison resident Allison Windland said in an interview.
It was the second time the group of five contributed in this way. Windland was joined by her husband, Tony, Madison residents George and Cathy Clark, and Culpeper resident Mike Layden.
“We’ve known each other for many years and like doing this kind of thing together,” Windland said. “It’s just a small way we can give back.”
