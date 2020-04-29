Culpeper residents have the chance to weigh in on their favorite design created by local students, to be painted on a piano seen by visitors to the area.
After the Culpeper Department of Economic Development and Tourism conducted a contest in partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools, the designs of four finalists include “Thank You for Visiting Culpeper,” by Jordan Wilson; “Davis Street and Barn,” by Amanda Doty; “Culpeper County,” by Maris Teodoro; and “Blue Ridge Mountains,” by Naomi Colgan.
The piano will be located at the Culpeper Visitors Center, housed in the train depot at the end of East Davis Street. The Museum of Culpeper History is located in the same building, across from the Reel LOVE sculpture, which was recently refurbished and provided with a newly built and landscaped area for its display.
During the warmer months, the piano is likely to be located outdoors, and moved inside during the winter months. The student with the winning design will be provided with supplies to paint the piano.
“The Culpeper Keys program seeks to provide access to musical opportunity, foster creativity and build a sense of community,” the tourism department said in a statement.
They hope to unveil the painted piano once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.
Those who wish to vote may visit the contest page, which is managed by CCPS. Each of the designs may be seen there, and voters may select their favorites here.
“We’re delighted with the variety of entries and the great job these students did with the contest,” said Paige Read, Culpeper’s director of economic development and tourism. “This is a fun way to show off the talents of students in our area and also everything that’s great about Culpeper.”
The deadline for those who wish to vote is May 8.
For more information, call 540/727-0611 or visit https://visitculpeperva.com/ .
