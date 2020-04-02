A town of Culpeper couple was stranded on the Holland America cruise ship MS Zaandam, stuck at sea for weeks after passengers got sick and four men died, two confirmed from COVID-19.
It was finally allowed to dock at a Florida port late on Thursday, concluding a harrowing experience as officials determined sick from well passengers.
Others on board were also diagnosed with the deadly respiratory illness, while dozens more exhibited influenza-like symptoms. A similar story is reported on board sister ship, MS Rotterdam, deployed to help.
“We have been in total isolation since Sunday, March 22,” said Della Edrington, aboard the Zaandam with her husband, Patrick, in an email Thursday to the Star-Exponent. “Three meals a day are placed on the floor outside our cabin. Bags containing linens and supplies are hung on a door handle. We have been provided face masks to wear when opening the door.”
The Zaandam’s cruise was scheduled to last 14 days, embarking from Buenos Aires on March 7. Its itinerary changed dramatically when passengers started falling ill.
Turned away in Chile and several other South American countries, the Zaandam arrived off the Florida shore early Thursday, hoping to dock in Fort Lauderdale. According to Holland American, the ship is carrying 603 crew and 442 passengers.
Edrington and her husband, Patrick, had arrived in Argentina from the U.S. on March 1, a week before the cruise: “We went to visit the spectacular Iguazú Falls,” she said.
The couple has visited other exotic parts of the world since Patrick retired in 2007 after a 36-year career as a financial analyst with Continental Teves in Culpeper.
“At the same time, I left my volunteer activities as volunteer coordinator at the Graffiti House so we could go explore the world,” Della Edrington wrote in the email Thursday. “Highlights include Easter Island, Tibet, Lake Titicaca, Machu Picchu and Antarctica.”
Stuck aboard the Zaandam, she expressed gratitude for the people bringing help.
“If I had to suggest where the best story may be found, it is with the port workers (angels) in Chile who worked for two days under the most challenging of conditions to resupply our ship,” Della Edrington wrote in the email.
President Donald Trump said earlier this week the U.S. “has to help” the two stricken cruise liners, urging Florida officials to receive them.
“They’re dying on the ship,” he said. “I’m going to do what’s right, not only for us but humanity.”
The governor of Florida and other state officials have been reluctant to let the cruise liner disembark, as many of its passengers have been diagnosed with the contagious illness that has become a global pandemic.
Patrick Edrington has been on antibiotics for four days for an ear infection and is recovering, said his wife. Della Edrington said he tested negative for COVID-19.
As of Thursday afternoon, she remained uncertain if the Zaandam would be allowed to dock in Florida. National media outlets reported a conditional agreement between the cruise line and local authorities would allow healthy passengers to go home while the sick would remain on board for treatment.
“What I can tell you is that Captain Smit instructed us to place our checked luggage outside our cabin by 10 a.m. this morning,” Edrington said. “I have received a call to confirm that we need air transportation to Dulles airport,” she said, adding, “God Bless Captain Smit who has been the helping hands of God to bring us this far.”
Culpeper Realtor Linda Thornton, a friend of the couple, was very concerned that they make it home.
“All of Culpeper is praying for their safe return!” she said.
According to an April 1 statement from Holland American, guests fit for travel, per CDC guidelines, would transfer straight from the ship onward for travel home, the majority on airline flights.
“Out of an abundance of caution, these guests will be transported in coaches that will be sanitized, with limited person-to-person contact and while wearing masks. These provisions well exceed what the CDC has advised is necessary for their travel. Guests have not left the ship since March 14 and have self-isolated in their staterooms since March 22,” the statement read.
Since March 22, 97 guests (83 on Zaandam/14 on Rotterdam) and 136 crew on Zaandam have presented with influenza-like symptoms, the cruise company said. There are 808 guests and 583 crew on the Rotterdam.
“Holland America Line calls for compassion and reason in the review and approval of our disembarkation plan by Florida officials and we are grateful for those that have supported our efforts,” the company said in its statement. “We appreciate the support of President Trump in resolving the humanitarian plight of our guests—311 of whom are American citizens and 52 of whom are residents of Florida. There are also four children under the age of 12 on board.”
After days of uncertainty over their final destination, the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships were to have passengers disembark Thursday afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale port, according to CNN.
“We are headed into port,” Della Edrington wrote later on Thursday. She said the estimated arrival time was 4:15 p.m.
The Miami Herald reported Thursday, “After 12 days at sea searching for a place to dock, the Zaandam cruise ship arrived at Port Everglades prepared to dock about 4 p.m. Thursday along with its sister ship the Rotterdam.”
