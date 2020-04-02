A town of Culpeper couple was among the more than 1,100 passengers and hundreds of crew stranded on the Holland America cruise ship MS Zaandam, stuck at sea for weeks after passengers got sick and four died, two confirmed from COVID-19.
It was finally allowed to dock at a Florida port late Thursday, concluding the first phase of a harrowing experience as officials determined sick from well passengers.
Others on board were also diagnosed with the deadly respiratory illness, while dozens more exhibited influenza-like symptoms. A similar story was reported on board sister ship, MS Rotterdam, deployed to help.
“We have been in total isolation since Sunday, March 22,” said Della Edrington, aboard the Zaandam with her husband, Patrick, in an email Thursday morning to the Star-Exponent. “Three meals a day are placed on the floor outside our cabin. Bags containing linens and supplies are hung on a door handle. We have been provided face masks to wear when opening the door.”
Later on Thursday, she wrote, “We are headed into port." She said the estimated arrival time was 4:15 p.m.
The physical greeting party for disembarking passengers was sparse — media and a fleet of ambulances to whisk away the dead and critically ill on board after the coronavirus spread among passengers and crew, according to the Miami Herald: "Virtually, passengers and their loved ones celebrated the long-awaited return to land with Facebook watch parties and cheerful gifs.
"Hazmat-suited responders manning private ambulances spent the rest of the evening ferrying the 14 sick people on board to Broward Health Medical Center and Larkin Community Hospital in Miami.
"Flights home for more than 1,100 passengers are slated to begin Friday, but on Thursday evening passengers could be seen exiting the Rotterdam, towing a single piece of luggage each," the Miami Herald reported.
According to a Repatriation Plan made public by Holland America, passengers will undergo health screenings and those deemed fit for travel will be repatriated by Saturday morning. All will be instructed to wear face masks and to quarantine at home for 14 days.
According to the plan, passengers deemed fit for travel will be given a "Disembarkation Clearance Card," allowing them to leave the cruise liners.
The Zaandam’s cruise was scheduled to last 14 days, embarking from Buenos Aires on March 7. Its itinerary changed dramatically when passengers started falling ill.
Turned away March 21 at its original end destination in Chile and then by several other South American countries, the Zaandam arrived off the Florida shore early Thursday, hoping to dock in Fort Lauderdale. According to Holland American, the two ships carried 1,211 passengers and hundreds of crew, who unless gravely ill, will stay on the ships.
Edrington and her husband, Patrick, had arrived in Argentina from the U.S. on March 1, a week before the cruise: “We went to visit the spectacular Iguazú Falls,” she said.
Experienced travelers, the couple has visited other exotic parts of the world since Patrick retired in 2007 after a 36-year career with Continental Teves in Culpeper.
“At the same time, I left my volunteer activities as volunteer coordinator at the Graffiti House so we could go explore the world,” Della Edrington wrote in the email Thursday. “Highlights include Easter Island, Tibet, Lake Titicaca, Machu Picchu and Antarctica.”
Stuck aboard the Zaandam, she expressed gratitude for the people bringing help.
“If I had to suggest where the best story may be found, it is with the port workers (angels) in Chile who worked for two days under the most challenging of conditions to resupply our ship,” Della Edrington wrote in the email.
President Donald Trump said earlier this week the U.S. “has to help” the two stricken cruise liners, urging Florida officials to receive them.
“They’re dying on the ship,” he said. “I’m going to do what’s right, not only for us but humanity.”
The governor of Florida and other state officials have been reluctant to let the cruise liner disembark, as many of its passengers have been diagnosed with the contagious illness that has become a global pandemic.
Patrick Edrington had been on antibiotics for four days, as of Thursday, for an ear infection and is recovering, said his wife. Della Edrington said he tested negative for COVID-19.
Uncertain on Thursday the next steps forward, she said, “What I can tell you is that Captain Smit instructed us to place our checked luggage outside our cabin by 10 a.m. this morning,” Edrington said. “I have received a call to confirm that we need air transportation to Dulles airport,” she said, adding, “God Bless Captain Smit who has been the helping hands of God to bring us this far.”
Culpeper Realtor Linda Thornton, a friend of the couple, and other local friends were very concerned that they make it home.
“All of Culpeper is praying for their safe return!” she said.
Since March 22, 97 guests (83 on Zaandam/14 on Rotterdam) and 136 crew on Zaandam have presented with influenza-like symptoms, the cruise company said. According to the cruise company Repatriation Plan released April 2, after the ships docked in Florida around 4 p.m., 13 total passengers will require shoreside medical attention in local hospitals and another 26 have symptoms, along with 50 crew.
In a social media post Thursday afternoon, Holland American thanked President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners and other officials for allowing the ship entry.
“These travelers could have been any one of us our families, unexpectedly caught in the middle of this unprecedented closure of global borders that happened in a matter of days and without warning,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line in a statement. “We are so happy to be able to get our guests home and assist those few who need additional medical services. The COVID-19 situation is one of the most urgent tests of our shared humanity, and we must do everything we can to ensure we continue to act in ways consistent with our common human dignity.
“Our guests on board both ships have been truly incredible, and we extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all of them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.