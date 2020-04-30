Stevensburg Baptist Church, founded in 1833, sits atop a hill overlooking the Virginia hamlet of the same name.
Originally named York, Stevensburg was a vibrant community of Quakers that thrived from 1790 to 1830. The oldest village in Culpeper, it was where Kirtley’s Rolling Road met the Carolina Road, one of the 18th century’s most heavily traveled thoroughfares, carrying settlers from Pennsylvania to Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and into Alabama before the American Revolution.
Today the church is a prominent feature near eight historic markers installed next to Rt. 3, or Germanna Highway, last fall by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Stevensburg Baptist sits at one end of York Road, and at the other end, about 1/2 mile west, at Route 3 and York Road, is St. Stephens Baptist Church, home to one of the oldest African American congregations in Virginia, founded in 1847.
Today, the Stevensburg Baptist Church is led by Pastor Philip Walker with a Bible-based, mission-focused fellowship.
Due to the coronavirus lockdown, all regularly scheduled in-person meetings and services are cancelled, but those in need are encouraged to reach out to the church by emailing 2thewalkers@gmail.com or by phone, 540/399-1066.
On its website, the church states it is “diligently working to reach our congregation and quickly adapt to modern technology options for sharing and worshiping together.”
While acknowledging differing opinions regarding this topic, the website expresses concern for its membership who have compromised immune systems and the elderly who may be more susceptible to the virus.
Several options for participating in a virtual service or other study options are offered:
Mountain View Community Church—https://mvcc.churchonline.org/
Spotswood Baptist—https://spotswood.org/watch-live/
Alistair Begg at Parkside Church—https://info.truthforlife.org/live
Several scripture passages are suggested as an exercise for memorization by the pastor, specifically for parents with children who are out of school for the remainder of the school year: Philippians 4:6-7; Romans 12:1-2; Joshua 1:8; and Romans 1:16.
