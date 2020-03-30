Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a mandatory stay-at-home order for all Virginians, restricting non-essential trips until June 10.
“Our message today is very clear- stay at home,” Northam said in his 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefing.
Reports of crowded beaches in Virginia over the weekend prompted the more restrictive order that makes violators subject to being found guilty of a misdemeanor.
As of Monday, there were 1,020 confirmed cases of the deadly respiratory illness in Virginia, including three in Culpeper, six in Fauquier, three in Madison and one in Orange. More than 12,000 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19 and 25 have died from it.
“Do not go out unless you need to go out,” Northam said.
A medical doctor, the governor lauded medical providers for their work in treating COVID-19 patients. “I know what it’s like to be in mass casualty exercise and I have seen heroes across Virginia over the past couple weeks. They are sacrificing their time, perhaps their health, the health of their families and I commend them for all they are doing.”
He added he also saw Virginians continuing to gather in large groups on packed beaches “that are completely ignoring what we are doing.”
“You are being very, very selfish putting all of us, including health care workers, at risk,” Northam said.
Executive Order 56 requires all Virginians to remain in their place of residence and to continue to maintain six-feet of distance from others except for family, household members or caretakers. The order allows Virginians to leave their houses to get food, beverages or goods and other services as spelled out in an executive order issue last week.
Businesses deemed essential and allowed to remain open, but with social distancing in place, are: grocery, pharmacy, dollar stores and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations, medical, laboratory and vision supply retailers, electronic retailers selling cell phones or computers, auto part stores, tire retailers, auto repair shops, home improvement and hardware stores, lawn and garden, liquor stores, convenience store at gas stations, banks, pet stores, office supply and printers, laundromats and dry cleaners.
Monday’s order also allows people to leave their home to seek medical attention, essential social or government services, assistance from law enforcement or emergency services.
Virginians can leave their home to take care of other individuals, animals or to visit the home of a family member. Virginians can leave home to exercise or by court order to facilitate child custody, visitation or childcare.
They can also leave home to travel to and from home, work or a place of worship, to and from a school or to volunteer with a charity.
All public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. This includes parties, celebrations, religious, or other social events, whether they occur indoor or outdoor, according to the new order.
All public beaches are closed except for exercise and fishing.
Effective Wednesday, all short-term stays at private campgrounds are revoked, and all public beaches are closed. The order does not limit food banks or media operations.
The reason for the order, Northam said, is to “run ahead” of an expected surge in COVID-19 cases. Virginia hospitals have 18,500 licensed beds, according to the governor, including around 2,000 in the ICU.
“How many more we need depends on the actions we all take right now, but we know we will need more,” Northam said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a similar order Monday, directing Maryland residents to leave their homes only for “essential” reasons.
In a statement later Monday, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Northam’s order was a right step forward in mitigating and preventing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
She said the state’s health care professionals are working around the clock to save the lives and that Virginians needed to do everything in their power to limit the number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals “and allow our doctors and nurses to effectively treat those who are suffering.”
“In the days and weeks to come, I strongly encourage all Central Virginians to adhere to the latest guidance from the CDC, continue practicing social distancing measures, and keep our workers on the front lines in their thoughts. These are difficult times, but through our vigilance, we will make it through this crisis.”
