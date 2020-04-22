In just one example of how local people are helping their neighbors during the coronavirus crisis, new recruits are on the rise with the Rappahannock Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps.
The local unit of medical and non-medical volunteers from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties currently stands at 433 members, including 93 who signed up in response to COVID-19, according to Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator Jessica Conner with the Rappahannock & Rappahannock-Rapidan Area Health Districts.
The increase in interest coincides with a recent directive from Gov. Ralph Northam seeking to increase volunteer teams by 30,000 to handle an expected surge in hospitals and nursing homes across Virginia.
“We have been activated to assist in the response in many different ways. We have volunteers deployed to the RRHD Coronavirus Hotline, assisting with contact tracing, sewing cloth masks, acting as couriers for various tasks, and administrative assistance,” she said.
Local Medical Reserve Corps members also helped direct traffic at last weekend’s massive USDA food distribution at the Culpeper County Sports Complex on a cold and windy day that reached many. Event organizer Empowering Culpeper reported 218 vehicles came through the drive-thru at which 2,000 bags of food were distributed to 1,190 people from 307 different families.
Any community member who desires to serve and is passionate about public health can serve in the Medical Reserve Corps, Conner said. All new volunteers receive a background check.
Medically trained volunteers with the local unit are currently helping call people who may have come into contact with a positive COVID-19 person and answering calls on the RRHD hotline. Non-medical volunteers are helping with courier services, sewing projects, and administrative tasks.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and the way in which our unit is being utilized is adapting with those changes,” said Conner. “Potentially, medical volunteers could be deployed to support long-term care facilities or hospitals if there is a need. Volunteers augment public health and medical emergency response efforts.”
Asked about the governor’s predicted need of 30,000 volunteers, the local health coordinator said planning for the worst means never being unprepared.
“That number was derived from the evaluation of multiple models looking at the potential for a surge of COVID-19-related patients in Virginia. Again, this is not a prediction of what is to come but calculating what we would need to be prepared for in the worst possible situation,” Conner said.
There are now 16,000 registered Reserve Medical Corps volunteers throughout the state, she added. Since the State Health Commissioner made a call for medical volunteers to register in the program in late February, more than 7,500 applications were submitted.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students are particularly encouraged to apply. Non-medical volunteer positions include logistics, communication, coordination, technology and other support.
“Tens of thousands of caring and committed healthcare professionals are working on the front lines in Virginia hospitals to help patients who have contracted serious cases of COVID-19,” said Sean T. Connaughton, President and CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said in a recent statement. “At a time when the healthcare delivery system is working to maximize treatment capacity to meet the steadily-rising number of patients, there is a critical need for volunteers to join the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to supplement the efforts of active healthcare providers.”
To sign up to become an MRC volunteer, see vamrc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.