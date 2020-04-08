The Culpeper bakery known for its oversized cinnamon rolls, slathered with delicious frosting, has opened in the lobby of Main Street’s former State Theatre.
“We had a steady flow of customers all day on April 1,” Wally Hudson, the owner of Moving Meadows Farm & Bakery, said about opening day. “We’d been shut down for three weeks, so we were very surprised to have so many come.”
The locally owned business relocated from its East Davis Street site, near the Museum of Culpeper History, in search of greater visibility and more seating for dine-in customers.
Moving Meadows now offers a limited selection of bakery products, including its signature cinnamon rolls, chocolate-chip cookies and cinnamon-swirl bread, among other items.
Hudson still has to set up the new venue’s main oven, which will enable baking of the brioche bread buns that buyers at Culpeper’s Downtown Farmers Market know so well. He grills meats and farm-fresh eggs and sandwiches them between sliced buns for a savory breakfast treat.
“Because of space limitations, we could only make those sandwiches at the market,” Hudson said in an interview. “But with this new space, we can have them as regular menu items, as well as burgers and other things.”
All of its ovens and other equipment should be installed and ready to use within the next couple weeks.
“Later this month, we’re planning a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and the whole thing,” Hudson said.
The business is named Moving Meadows because of the way his family rotates its animals from place to place every day on their farm off Sperryville Pike. Hudson and his wife, Amy, and their children have been farming there since 2011.
“Everything we do, we try to be sustainable, moving the animals, mimicking the natural pattern—and better for the land,” Hudson said of their farm-to-table operation.
They now farm about 140 acres near State Route 522 and another 170 acres 10 minutes away in Reva, raising beef, goats and poultry year-round, and turkeys for Thanksgiving from July to November.
For the first few years, the Hudsons sold food baked in their farm’s home kitchen at the town’s farmers market. In 2013, they opened their store on East Davis Street, which they recently closed.
“We’re very happy to be on Main Street now, with better visibility and more seating space,” Hudson said.
Once the dining area can be opened up for customers, they’ll have seating for up to about 30 people. In their former venue, the family could seat only about 10 customers.
“We’ve been selling a lot of our meat lately; we have a lot in our freezer,” Hudson said.
During the COVID-19 crisis, he said he has noticed more customers are looking for meat.
“People are realizing we can provide here what they may not be able to find in the grocery store right now,” Hudson said.
The bakery’s new home, the old State Theatre, was built in 1937 as part of a movie theater chain owned by state Sen. Benjamin Pitts of Fredericksburg.
The Art Deco-style building is listed on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. A vintage sign in its storefront still boasts, in neon letters, that it has air conditioning.
The chain was sold in 1970 and the building was renamed the State Theatre, with seating for about 900. It operated as a movie theater until about 1992, then closed and fell into disrepair. In recent years, it underwent a $13 million renovation as local boosters transformed it into a community theater for live performances. That venture failed.
Last fall, local business partners Jim Wells and Dos Allen bought the building for $730,000. They have since divided it into a variety of business spaces, including Dos Allen’s indoor rock-climbing recreational facility, called State Climb, where the theater’s stage was formerly located.
Within a few months, a Warrenton couple plans to open a sangria and tapas bar in the restaurant space, with outdoor dining, next to the theater marquee overlooking Main Street, Hudson said. The eatery will offer a view of the Blue Ridge mountains.
(1) comment
I remember their great breakfast sandwiches from the farmer's market.
