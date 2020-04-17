Virginia’s Supreme Court has rejected a petition to prohibit moving Fredericksburg’s controversial slave auction while a lower court’s decision is being appealed.
E.D. Cole Building LLC, which owns the building across the street from the auction block, petitioned the Supreme Court after Fredericksburg Circuit Judge Sarah Deneke upheld the City Council’s vote to relocate the weathered stone to the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
The city has not rescheduled removal of the block from the corner of William and Charles streets because of the health crisis caused by COVID-19, said city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu.
E.D. Cole Building, along with Local Holdings LLC, lost their initial bid to keep the slave auction block in place Feb. 14. Local Holdings owns The Olde Towne Butcher shop and The Butcher’s Table restaurant in the Knoxana Building, which is next to the auction block. It did not take part in the petition to the Supreme Court.
The attorney for the businesses, Joseph Peter Drennan, had argued during the Circuit Court hearing that the city couldn’t relocate the auction block without a certificate of approval from the Architectural Review Board, and ARB members failed to reach a decision on whether to grant one within the 90-day time limit. City Attorney Kathleen Dooley argued that the council has ultimate say in the matter and could not be thwarted by the ARB’s inability to reach a decision.
Research indicates the auction block, which is made of Aquia sandstone, was installed between 1844 and 1845, when Joseph Sanford constructed what’s now known as the Knoxana building at 401–405 William St.
The three-story brick building was known first as the United States Hotel, and later renamed the Planter’s Hotel. It was the site of many public auctions in the mid-19th century, including those where enslaved people were sold or hired out.
Fredericksburg residents have debated what to do with the auction block several times over the years. The issue arose most recently in 2017, and was followed by two years of community-wide discussions.
City Council originally voted to keep the stone in its current location after a public forum and survey. But members reversed that decision after a year of discussions led by the International Council of Sites of Conscience found participants never reached a consensus on whether to move it, which aspects of its story to focus on and who should make those decisions.
Since then, city staffers have been consulting with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources about relocating the stone, and working with Dovetail Cultural Resource Group and the Fredericksburg Area Museum on the logistics.
The museum is continuing to move forward on an as-yet-unnamed exhibit about the auction block, which will be located in its River Gallery when the museum reopens. It will draw on the ICSC report and input from a community working group.
