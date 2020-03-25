Virginia State Police learned a little what it might be like to be Western cowboys on Tuesday when they were called upon to retrieve a wandering bovine on I-64 in the city of Chesapeake.
With the help of partners at Chesapeake Police Department, VDOT and a few helpful citizens, troopers were able to safely corral this runaway cow, escaped from its trailer as it was traveling along the interstate. Fortunately, no crashes resulted from the great escape and no injuries to the cow, which was reunited with its owner.
