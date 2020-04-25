Virginia Cooperative Extension’s most recent “Ag Education” offering came live to almost 100 viewers across Virginia by, you guessed it, the internet.
The subject included four specialists speaking in a brief span of one hour. Usually, it takes all morning to accomplish what they did in 60 minutes. You see, the scientists we employ are, to put it politely, long-winded. For good reason, they have a lot to say, and it is complicated.
Even a long talk would not cover everything they know. And in this livestream, they got right to the point during the noon hour when a farm audience could briefly engage over lunch. Look for these sessions again in May.
We learned about cattle markets, the upcoming breeding season, nutrition, and pasture management. So let’s focus on markets in this short space.
And if you’re interested in these Zoom webinars, you can find future sessions at this link on May 8 and May 22 from noon to 1 p.m. Or email me at ccstaffo@vt.edu to get the link.
Besides Extension recommendations, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services can expand and contribute to your access to the latest market information. Follow this link to see their reports on many commodity markets. Or search for VDACS and follow your nose to the subject.
Dr. John Currin, a veterinarian and an experienced cattle production and marketing expert, urges staying current with market information.
To access current information, Currin recommends you call markets to get their input, read reports from VDACS, talk to your neighbors and, above all, be ready to go if good news is found.
For some producers, the market will make the decision for them.
The cattle are ready, you need the money, and you must make room for the next calf crop. Pull the trigger and don’t look back. But cull cows could move some; be ready for the uptick if it comes.
Cutting costs is one approach in tough times, but not the costs that support more live calves, Dr. Currin says. A simple black leg shot for example. Another investment worth making is in weight gain. Keep doing the things you do that add weight to your cattle, cheaply.
In spring, our gains are fueled by cheap grass, but that means you are keeping young, growing cattle. Grass buyers may want these. Leaving calves on the cows longer could be another option, adding cheap gain and moving forward into a changing future. More pounds to sell usually is the route to the highest gross, but not always, lately.
To be sure, avoid discount territory. Buyers look for an opportunity to spend less; avoid giving it to them. Weaned and vaccinated cattle, packaged to appeal, can avoid discounts. Not everyone can do this.
I regularly compare the difference in gross between these cattle and regular graded cattle. Often, it is worth it, but again not always.
Figure out what works for you and stick with it until proven wrong. The bottom line is your guide; follow it.
