A young Stafford man whose reaction to his break-up with a teenage girl last year included peeing on her family's carpet and trying to poison her dog pleaded guilty to multiple offenses Wednesday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Edan Joseph Harrison, 20, was convicted of burglary, felony destruction of property, attempted poisoning of an animal, tampering with a vehicle, two counts of domestic assault and misdemeanor destruction of property.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey, Harrison and the juvenile dated when he was still at Stafford High School, where he was a running back on the football team.
After he went to college in Pennsylvania, the girl decided to end the relationship. Harrison returned to Stafford after being released from a mental health facility in Pennsylvania and broke into the girl's Stafford residence on Sept. 5 of last year while the girl and her family members were sleeping.
Lindsey said Harrison peed all over the carpet, causing it to have to be replaced. He poured antifreeze in a dog bowl that the dog did not drink, and he took pictures of the girl and other items from the home.
Outside, the evidence showed, he poured sugar into the girl's gas tank and engine block and covered the inside of the car with some type of paint. He then woke the girl up by throwing rocks against her window.
When police caught up with Harrison, he told them he took the pictures because he missed the girl and that she had "ruined his life" by ending their relationship.
About a month later, the evidence showed, Harrison was free on bond when he overheard his mother talking on the phone to the girl. He because irate after she refused to let him talk to the girl and assaulted his mother and her boyfriend, along with ripping down curtains in the home.
Harrison still has pending charges of stalking and two protective order violations involving the former girlfriend. Lindsey said she expects those cases to be resolved prior to Harrison's sentencing.
Attorney Price Koch is representing Harrison.
