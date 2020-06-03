Fifty-one people were arrested in the city of Fredericksburg on charges related to the protests against police violence on Monday and Tuesday.
Local demonstrations started Saturday and continued Wednesday.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests as of Wednesday, including a man accused of shattering the window of a car caught in a protest at the Falmouth Bridge.
In Fredericksburg, 15 people were arrested following protests Monday night and 36 were arrested Tuesday night, said police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick.
City police made the most arrests following a protest during which they marched with the demonstrators for part of the day.
Those arrested Monday were issued citations for violation of the 8 p.m. curfew set by the city and for blocking roadways, Kirkpatrick said.
Of the 36 people arrested Tuesday, 26 were charged with violating curfew and eight were charged with blocking roadways.
There was one charge each of unlawful assembly, noise violation, reckless driving and a concealed weapon—which Kirkpatrick said was a pair of brass knuckles.
The arrests were made after 7:30 p.m., Kirkpatrick said.
All of those arrested have been released with summons to return to court at a later date, with the exception of two, who are still in custody.
Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies made 10 arrests on charges of unlawful assembly, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, pedestrian in the roadway and possession of a firearm during an unlawful assembly following the Stafford Marketplace protest on Sunday.
Tips from the public led to the arrest Tuesday of Victor Miles, 32, of Stafford on charges of vandalism, unlawful wounding, two counts of assault and battery, and contributing to delinquency of a minor, Vicinanzo said.
He is accused of using a scooter to break the window of a vehicle stuck in Monday’s protest on Falmouth Bridge, causing glass to shatter and land on a 1-year-old baby and two adults in the vehicle. One of the adults suffered cuts to the arm, Vicinanzo said.
Kirkpatrick said that in addition to City police, the response to Tuesday night’s protest included the Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, King George County Sheriff’s Office, Rappahannock Regional Jail and the University of Mary Washington.
Cameron Coates, 22, of Fredericksburg, was at Tuesday’s protest and said he feels the police response as curfew approached was not justified. He said tensions grew in the crowd after officers told them they could walk in the left-hand lane of the street, leaving the right lane free for traffic.
“But then we got to Princess Anne Street and 10 cop cars came by and started pushing us up onto the sidewalk and saying we couldn’t be in street, even though they had just told us we could do that,” he said. “There was a lot of anger, a lot of outcry.”
Coates said at that point he started seeing officers grabbing protesters, slamming them against cars and making arrests.
“We were being peaceful,” Coates said. “Yes, everybody was yelling and angry, but nobody was being physical. There was one person who threw a water bottle, but that was it.”
Coates said he doesn’t trust the police department’s earlier message of support for the protesters because “they quickly flipped the switch and started arresting people.”
Kirkpatrick said the department’s message is clear.
“We support peaceful protesters,” she said. “We do not support the agitators who are showing up to peaceful protests and hijacking them with intent to cause chaos and harm to our great City. We will not let agitators take away from law-abiding protesters who wish to be heard.”
Anthony Footé, 28, was one of the organizers of Tuesday’s protest and reached out to City police and government to invite their participation.
He said he “does not stand for the force [the police] displayed yesterday.”
“I do not stand for them coming out with high-powered assault rifles against children and young adults who do not know how to effectively express the anger they are feeling,” he said.
Footé said tensions escalated too far on both sides.
“The younger generation are angry and they have a voice,” he said. “But they’re displaying their voice in the wrong way, which led to further involvement with our law enforcement.”
