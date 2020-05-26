Virginia Cooperative Extension work is often found in the field, solving problems using scientific facts, and facing these situations where they are. One way we develop facts is to hold field trials on farms.
We test a crop to see how its entries compare to one another. Differences should be explained by genetic differences in the varieties if soil is uniform. Farmers use this information to make decisions on seed purchases.
The other day, a cooperating producer helped me plant a corn variety trial. These on-farm trials use large plots to accommodate large planting and harvesting equipment. We had 10 full-season corn entries with maturities ranging from 115 to 118 days. Participating companies include Augusta, Northrup King, Pioneer, Progeny, LG seeds, Dekalb, Dyna Grow, Hubner and Local Seed. Chanel is the check variety planted in the middle and along the outside. The check will tell us if a test variety difference is due to genetics.
The real motivation for this article is the adoption and application of modern technology on farms today. It is impressive and admirable to say the least to see in action. Watching the corn planter operator prepare for take off went something like this. The tractor and planter are lined up in position to start, engine idling, planter on the ground, seed in the row units.
But before the operator takes off with seeding, he increases engine speed. This increases hydraulic pressure and air pressure needed to operate the planter, maintains voltage needed by the electronics at the same time, the operators’ hands are busy punching buttons on the console overhead and to the side. He is asking the guidance computer to start a run, to plot their course and to engage drive systems.
Today’s farm equipment operators are usually young, mechanically inclined, but also technically capable with computers. I tell those in my age group, if they can read and write they can operate a computer, the same goes for technology in the tractor cab. Just a matter of learning how.
You remember I mentioned the check earlier in the article. The cool part about this modern technology is the farmer could plant the check first, skipping the right number of rows, filling in later with the varieties. It worked out to the inch, in case you were wondering. The computer did the heavy lifting, locating the tractor in the right spot to plant a group of rows. But the operator needed to know how to ask the computer to do its job, and this is actually the hard part, the part many of us would need to work at.
There’s more on farm trials coming, with soybeans going in shortly and wheat already nearing maturity along State Route 3 just east of Culpeper. The wheat trial will be open to the public for self-guided tours. Look for the sign at Ashland Farm, two miles east of U.S. 29 on Route 3. Take a packet of information on the varieties and growing methods.
