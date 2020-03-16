In this March 17, 2018 file photo, boats move through the water as the Chicago River is dyed green for St. Patrick's Day in Chicago. Chicago on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 joined the growing ranks of cities across the United States to cancel its Saturday St. Patrick's Day Parade amid concerns about the coronavirus. The city will not be dyeing the river green either. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.