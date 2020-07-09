Historian David Marsich will present a livestream webinar July 21 at 7 p.m., as part of Fredericksburg’s St. George’s Episcopal Church’s 300th anniversary celebrations. The webinar is offered free of charge with donations gladly accepted. Advance registration is required at bit.ly/stg300thMarsichLecture.
Marsich, assistant professor of history at Germanna Community College, will present “St. George’s in Context: A Primer on Early American Religious History.” The lecture will examine the history of the parish in the context of colonial American religious history, including the religious history of the colonial church as a supporter of slavery. Prior to joining Germanna, he worked at historical sites, including Jamestown and the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, Ky. He has published peer-reviewed scholarship and is a frequent speaker on early American history.
The July 21 webinar is the first of a three-lecture series. On Aug. 18, Erin Devlin of the University of Mary Washington will look at the history of the church amid racial strife and the civil rights era. John Hennessy, chief historian at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, will close the series on Nov. 17 by examining the role the church played during the Civil War years.
“An important part of our 300th anniversary celebrations is examining our history,” explained the Rev. Joseph H. Hensley Jr., the 27th rector at St. George’s. “Our goal is to look at the whole story, celebrating the faith, love and good works of the generations before us while being honest that faith was used as justification for works that were the opposite of love.”
Older than the town of Fredericksburg, the congregation was established in 1720 as “St. George’s Parish” by an act of the House of Burgesses when Virginia was still a colony. St. George’s played an important role in early American history, counting several notable revolutionaries as parishioners, including the families of George Washington, John Paul Jones and Patrick Henry. White clergy and parishioners participated in the enslavement of African Americans until the Civil War. A century later, the parish gradually abandoned racial segregation and has become more known for its support of civil rights and inclusion.
To register for the July 21 webinar, visit bit.ly/stg300thMarsichLecture. To learn more about St. George’s 300th anniversary, call 540/373-4133 or visit bit.ly/stg300th.
