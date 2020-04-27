Dogwood blossoms brighten the walking paths at Culpeper’s Rockwater Park on a recent spring day. Although the pavilion, obstacle course and climbing rock remain closed to use by the public, many residents are observing social distancing guidelines while getting some exercise on the paved paths and Frisbee course at the park in the town of Culpeper.ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986
Spring in bloom at Rockwater Park
Emily Jennings
