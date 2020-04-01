U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host a telephone town hall at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, April 2, with a regional representative of the U.S. Small Business Administration to discuss COVID-19’s impact on Central Virginia workers and small businesses.
Last Friday, Spanberger voted to pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a bipartisan emergency relief package signed into law by President Trump that includes strengthened federal assistance to working families and small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spanberger’s office said in a statement Wednesday.
During the town hall, the congresswoman will deliver a brief update on provisions in the CARES Act that provide financial relief to businesses and workers, take constituents’ questions about the pandemic’s local financial effects, and hear news from Carl B. Knoblock of the SBA’s Richmond District Office. Knoblock will discuss what resources the federal government is making available to business owners during the economic crisis.
“Just as it has in communities across the country, COVID-19 has devastated the Central Virginia economy. Our working families and small businesses have been left in a state of extreme uncertainty, and they need immediate assistance,” Spanberger said. “My office has already received hundreds of questions from families and businesses about recent steps taken by the federal government, and I hope this telephone town hall will serve as an opportunity to answer additional questions and provide an avenue to share personal experiences.”
To join the telephone town hall, dial 855/920-0555, or listen live online at https://spanberger.house.gov/live.
More than 2,000 people participated in Spanberger’s last telephone town hall, in which Virginia health experts answered questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
