HENRICO, Va.—U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday morning that her 7th District offices have begun serving constituents remotely to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Central Virginia and the nation’s capital.
To protect visitors and staff, the congresswoman’s physical offices in Washington, D.C., Spotsylvania County and Henrico County are temporarily closed, her team announced.
A majority of House members have closed their offices.
Beginning today, Spanberger’s team-members will be principally teleworking during normal business hours, so Central Virginians’ constituent services are not interrupted.
Staff will continue to answer calls and return messages, and respond to constituents’ correspondence in a timely manner. To facilitate a quick response, the office encourages constituents to use email or phone instead of physical mail when possible. Physical mail delivery may be delayed.
“Based on the guidance we are receiving from public health officials and healthcare experts, temporarily conducting most of our work remotely and limiting physical contact is one of the best ways we can contribute to stopping the spread of this pandemic in our communities,” Spanberger said in a statement. “We are taking every possible step to ensure that our work on behalf of Central Virginians ... is not interrupted.”
“Taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in our communities is essential to protecting not only our families, but the many seniors, immuno-compromised individuals, and other people with underlying health conditions who have a serious interest in avoiding exposure to the disease,” she said.
District coordinators are continuing to serve all constituents with new and existing concerns involving federal agencies, programs or benefits.
Legislative team members are available by phone to discuss policy issues, and are working to address the coronavirus outbreak’s public health and economic impacts.
Spanberger is working with all groups, advocates, and businesses with scheduled appointments to keep meetings in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention current public health guidance.
Her office has postponed the remaining four sessions of mobile office hours scheduled in March. Please stay tuned to spanberger.house.gov/events/mobile-office-hour.htm for updates to the mobile office hours’ schedule.
On Friday, Spanberger held a telephone town hall on the coronavirus outbreak with healthcare experts from the University of Virginia, Virginia Department of Health, and Mary Washington Healthcare. Constituents asked questions and learned more about how best to protect themselves and their families as coronavirus spreads across the commonwealth. More than 2,000 Central Virginians dialed in to participate in the town hall remotely.
On Saturday, Spanberger voted with a bipartisan majority of House members to pass an appropriations bill that “provides for coronavirus tests for all Americans with no copay or deductible cost, emergency sick leave for those who do not have that option through their employer, and strategic efforts to feed all children who may have a school closure but rely on school nutrition programs for their daily food,” her office said.
Earlier this month, Spanberger met at the White House with Vice President Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to discuss U.S. containment and treatment efforts.
The next day, she helped pass bipartisan legislation to fund research and vaccine development, reimburse state and local health departments, and provide financial assistance to small businesses facing challenges as the pandemic continues, her office said.
