U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host an hourlong telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Friday with health-care officials to discuss preparations and precautions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Spanberger, who represents Central Virginia’s 7th District, had planned to host an in-person event in Spotsylvania County, but modified it to a telephone town hall out of a sense of caution.
Residents will be able to ask questions and hear recommendations for seniors and families from Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical and operations officer at Mary Washington Healthcare; Dr. Brooke Rossheim, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District; and Dr. William Petri, chief of the University of Virginia’s Division of Infectious Diseases and vice chair of UVA’s Department of Medicine.
Spanberger advised that residents “should not panic” but be prepared “for a continued spread of the disease and take necessary precautions to mitigate its effects.”
“The growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States has the potential for significant disruptions to our economy, our national security, and the health and safety of Central Virginia families,” the freshman lawmaker said in a statement. “Central Virginians should not panic, but we need to be prepared for a continued spread of the disease and take necessary precautions to mitigate its effects.”
To join the interactive town hall, from 6 to 7 p.m., participants should call 855-920-0555.
To listen to the conversation, visit spanberger.house.gov/live during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.