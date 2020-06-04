A Locust Grove man has been accused of using social media to threaten property and terrorize protesters, according to police.
Michael M. Hanson, 24, is charged with threatening to burn or bomb and knowingly communicating a threat to kill or do bodily injury with intent to commit an act of terrorism, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The felony charges carry the potential of significant prison time.
Police said they received multiple calls Wednesday about things Hanson had allegedly posted on social media. The posts claimed that he wanted to kill protesters and burn houses and cars.
The release did not say what protesters were being targeted or where the property damage would take place. Police said no further information will be provided at this time.
Following an investigation into the complaints, Hanson was arrested and placed in the Central Virginia Regional Jail under no bond. He is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday in Orange General District Court.
