Three vehicles were the victims of “smash and grab” theft Wednesday in public areas on the south side of the town of Culpeper.
According to the Culpeper Police Department, a person or people broke into these vehicles, grabbed anything of value in plain sight, and then fled the areas—in the 400 and 600 blocks of Madison Road.
The Culpeper PD is seeking assistance in identifying the suspected person or people involved in these crimes reported in the afternoon hours of May 20.
Valuables and monetary items were taken, according to the Culpeper PD.
One suspect was pictured in “an attempt to identify” flyer released Friday. Police described the suspect as a black male possibly in his 20's or 30's wearing a white t-shirt with a white tank top underneath, black Adidas athletic pants, and black sneakers.
He was seen exiting the passenger side of a dark colored, possibly black or dark green, newer model Mazda CX-5 SUV with no front tag, according to the PD.
The Culpeper PD reminds the community to always lock their vehicles and to be sure to either remove all valuables or store them out of sight.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Detective A. Caruso at 540/727-3430 ext. 5528. For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or email tips@culpeperva.gov
