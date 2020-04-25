Belmont Farms Distillery of Culpeper County is doing a brisk business selling hand sanitizer made on site, shifting production from the moonshine it’s famous for during a season of global pandemic that is forcing all to adapt.
“We are making a lot of it,” said master distiller Chuck Miller, who owns and operates Belmont Farms with wife, Jeanette.
“I thought maybe by now it would be calming down,” Miller said on Friday. “The phone is constantly ringing. We’re going to help save the world—get rid of the virus.”
The federal government said he could use the World Health Organization hand sanitizer recipe, so Miller is, and created a special product line to do so. The liquid is 75 percent alcohol or 150 proof.
“You wouldn’t want to drink that,” he said.
The highest proof moonshine produced from ethanol made from corn grown at Belmont, for comparison, is 110 proof—the Virginia Lightening and Tim Smith’s Climax, Miller said.
CBD and aloe vera infuse one holistic type of hand sanitizer the distiller said they can’t keep on the shelves.
“This is our special hand sanitizer made of course ethanol and other things needed to make antiseptic hand sanitizer,” said Chuck Miller. “What’s so great about this is the aloe vera smooths your skin from the ethanol and the CDB cures what ails you so this is the one to get. It’s selling out as quickly as I can make it,” he said. “I’m going to make another batch.”
When he can, the moonshiner said he hopes to start making moonshine again. It’s still for sale in the gift shop though all on-site tastings and special events are cancelled.
First responders get half off Belmont Farms hand sanitizers which the distiller has made donations of to a local firehouse. The product comes in 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce, gallon and five-gallon containers and is available for pickup on site 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“Come to the gift shop and we’ll take care of you. We have alcohol for your hands and to drink,” Miller said.
Smith, whose Climax is made on site at the Culpeper County distillery, noted of the shift in production, “Because the coronavirus came out, there was a big demand for it so we flipped the thing over a little bit, started making moonshine and hand sanitizer.”
Belmont Farms is using its old copper still to manufacture the stuff crucial to stemming the spread of COVID-19, said Jeannette Miller. It’s a trend being seen nationwide as distilleries respond to a novel demand.
“Chuck made hand sanitizer because there was an urgent need for it and the federal government said we could make it with our spirits,” Jeanette said in an email. “We can make the hand sanitizer until the end of the year.”
The establishment, in business since 1988, opened for the 2020 season on April 9, but the pandemic has certainly had an impact, she said.
“I had six different events scheduled for this year. We have already missed some and don’t know for sure when we can have gatherings here with large crowds,” she said.
Chuck Miller said they are open though and can stay open as long as they are making the hand sanitizer: “We’re essential,” he said.
An estimated 750 distilleries nationwide are producing hand sanitizer in these times, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. Last month, the council launched an online portal of distillers helping to solve the national hand sanitizer shortage.
“The nation’s distilled spirits industry is mobilizing to aid our communities, hospitals and first responders during this time of crisis,” said Chris Swonger, President and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, in a statement. “This is not only the right thing to do for their communities, but it also allows some of these craft distilleries to keep their stills going, maintain their employees and stay afloat during this crisis.”
The portal is acting as a conduit between distilled spirits manufacturers, related industry suppliers and distribution channels. It will also connect distillers wanting to make hand sanitizer with those who can provide key ingredients, supplies such as bottles and labels, and companies that can help distribute sanitizer.
