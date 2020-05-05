The domestic assault suspect who recently exposed two Culpeper Police officers to COVID-19 was released from custody to protect the jail population from infection, including deputies, according to remarks Tuesday from Sheriff Scott Jenkins during the regular monthly morning meeting of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s top lawman covered a range of pandemic-related topics in the two-hour teleconference, including disclosing that one of his deputies is battling the illness.
“I know we will see an uptick,” Jenkins said. “The first responders know where the hotspots are, we know the challenges we face. There’s not enough tests out there. There’s not enough PPE. We know it is far, far greater spread than those numbers are reported.”
When a deputy last week showed symptoms of the illness, “It was like pulling teeth,” to get a test, the sheriff said.
The deputy tested positive last Thursday and “seems to be past the worst of it, feeling somewhat better,” the sheriff said. He added later, “Well, (the deputy is) fighting, had some rough days, looking forward to getting back to work and seeing their spouse and child.”
Jenkins said lack of testing is a problem here, as is being seen worldwide.
“We are a first responder agency and it was difficult for them to get a test. [For the] average person, many cannot even get tested. If you want to swing the doors open to our county lobbies and want to conduct business, [we] need proper protection,” Jenkins said.
The sheriff addressed the April 28 arrest by Culpeper Town Police and release later that day of a twice-deported, COVID-19-positive resident who apparently spread the illness to two officers in close interaction during a domestic assault call. He addressed criticisms as to why the man was released, emphasizing jail health.
Jenkins mentioned the “fears and anxieties” of jail employees having to “herd a bunch of human beings, beings being forced into an environment with closed circulation, of a virus that can easily infect the whole population.”
If that happened, staff would become sick and the local hospital overwhelmed, the sheriff said, not to mention who would provide back up protection at the jail.
“This is an unusual situation, one like we’ve never seen,” Jenkins said, commending local leaders for having to make tough decisions.
The virus-positive man was arrested allegedly in the act of domestic assault on a woman, police said Monday. He was screened for coronavirus in a triage tent across from the Culpeper Jail and tested positive at Culpeper Medical Center.
Later that same day, Judge Frank Somerville, overseeing Culpeper Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, released the suspect on unsecured bond. A restraining order was also put in place.
If the man had been admitted to the jail, he could have infected many others, Sheriff Jenkins said. Jenkins has gained nationwide attention for his implementation in the local jail of the 287(g) ICE program in which jail deputies processing inmates can screen them for documentation status and then issue 48-hour detainers.
The question arose Monday, at news of the police officer exposure, why the man wasn’t transferred to ICE custody.
“Why on earth would ICE want to come and pick that person up, fly him, put him in a population elsewhere and take that many more chances of infecting others in the population?” Jenkins said. Doing something of that magnitude could have serious human and economic impact, the sheriff said, advising those who don’t know the entire scenario to not speak on such topics.
COVID-19 has not made its way into the Culpeper Jail, he added; many low-level offenders have been released to stem that tide.
Jenkins said while some inmates have tested positive, they were stopped from entering the jail when screened prior in a triage tent set up nearby on West Cameron Street.
The sheriff’s office has seen a drop in call volume, another trend, Jenkins said. The sheriff said the community has helped flatten the curve of spread of COVID-19.
Jenkins went on to say that though he disagrees with Gov. Ralph Northam on many things, that he would not contradict the governor’s orders.
“Personally, constitutionally whether you are a private business you have the right to do what you choose and my office would never do anything to restrict your constitutional right to free movement or opening of their business,” he said.
Jenkins acknowledged “a large percentage of people clamoring to reopen business,” noting the reopening question was not his decision.
But until his staff can have proper PPE, the sheriff said his lobby would remain closed.
