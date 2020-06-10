Following months of closures due to COVID-19, Shenandoah National Park is significantly expanding public access starting Thursday, June 11, when the entire park will be open 24 hours a day, according to a news release on Wednesday.
The backcountry, including shelters and huts, will be open for overnight, self-reliant camping. Campers are encouraged to review camping regulations online or at kiosks, including at the Old Rag Trail parking area, to self-register backcountry permits.
Backcountry cabins will be available for weekend rental by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club at patc.net.
Campgrounds will open at noon on Thursday at a limited capacity adhering to “Forward Virginia” guidelines of a 20-foot separation between campsites. There will be limited, first come-first served sites at this time. No new reservations can be made but, previous reservations will be honored.
The popular Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run trails will also reopen June 11 from Skyline Drive and the boundary. Entrance fees will be collected at the boundary trailheads and parking will be limited to designated parking areas only.
Vehicles parked along the road will be ticketed and towed, the park service said.
Picnic Grounds around the park will reopen at noon except at Dickey Ridge, which is currently closed for construction.
Beginning on Friday, June 12, The Park Store at Byrd Visitor Center will open. It will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday with a limited number of patrons and masks required.
Masks will also be required at park concessions operated by Delaware North. These facilities will reopen starting Thursday, June 11 at Elkwallow Wayside, Skyland Lodge, Big Meadows Showers and Woodyard Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore and Loft Mountain Campstore.
Big Meadows Lodge will reopen June 25 and Lofton Mountain Wayside on June 26.
With public health in mind, some park facilities will remain closed: the picnic pavilion within Pinnacles Picnic Grounds; Dickey Ridge Visitor Center and the information desk and exhibit in Byrd Visitor Center. Visitors should download the park APP or print trail maps before arriving. Massanutten Lodge and Rapidan Camp historic structures will also remain closed.
Health and safety continues to be paramount for park officials complying with current public health guidance amid a continued global pandemic. Public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, per CDC guidelines.
“While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited,” the news release stated.
The public should follow VDH coronavirus prevention tips, Leave No Trace and avoid crowding and other high risk outdoor activities, officials advised.
“We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health,” the release stated.
The public is invited to view free, virtual tours of Shenandoah anytime of the day at https://www.nps.gov/shen/shen-love.htm. See www.nps.gov/shen and on Facebook, twitter and Instagram for details and updates on park operations. See www.goshenandoah.com for updates about park concessions.
